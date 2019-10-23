AUBURN — The five candidates for Auburn City Council met for their final debate during a televised forum at Cayuga Community College on Tuesday where they discussed topics like a proposed public safety building, back-in parking and more.
Incumbent councilors Dia Carabajal and Jimmy Giannettino are both seeking re-election on the Democratic, Working Families, and Auburn party lines. Adam Miller is joined in his second run for council on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines by Timothy Locastro, while Justin Burchard is running as the sole Libertarian candidate.
Much of the discussion involved the city's relationship with the state, particularly in regard to grants the city receives.
For example, all the candidates said they supported the Equal Rights Heritage Center, but the challengers questioned the way it was implemented.
Burchard said the process was an example of the city government not listening to the concerns of residents, who he said had been vocally opposed to the loss of the parking lot the ERHC replaced.
Similarly, Miller said the decision had essentially been handed down by the state with little regard for public input. Miller acknowledged that part of the criteria for the $10 million Upstate Revitalization Initiative grant for the project required the use of city-owned property, and that should have been even more reason residents should have had their voices heard, he said.
The center's location was actually the result of "countless" public meetings, stakeholder forums and other methods of outreach, Giannettino said, and the final decision was made with that all in mind.
Carabajal said that the center not only brought many new visitors to Auburn but also embodied the city's progressive role throughout history, while Giannettino noted that much of the state's grant money went to local construction firms and businesses.
"We brought $10 million of investment into the city. That is steady leadership making progress for Auburn," Giannettino said.
Locastro said the implementation might have been done the wrong way, but it was now time to focus on how to get the most of the center now that it's here, adding that he was anxious to see the patronage data for its first year.
Grants also came up in relation to the city's Public Safety Building, which the council recently approved the purchase of land on Seminary Street for.
Although "100% for" a new home for the Auburn Fire Department, Locastro said the city has to make sure it can afford it on its own without borrowing, overspending, or relying on state grants, which often comes with strings attached.
The project was awarded $2.5 million from the state as a part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, but Burchard questioned why the state had to pitch in what's ultimately taxpayer money in another form.
He also asked if the project has been in the works for approximately 30 years, why hadn't the city been preparing for it by saving money?
Giannettino said that, during his and Carabajal's four-year tenure, the city has been moving the project "light years ahead." He also reiterated the project's urgency, saying the risk of the existing floor collapsing under the weight of modern fire trucks keeps him up at night.
Carabajal agreed that state grants are still taxpayer money, but said that applying for and receiving grants was a way for Auburn to get back its fair share that would otherwise go elsewhere.
"If the taxpayer money from the state didn't come from Auburn, NY it would go to another municipality. Somewhere on Long Island, maybe in Albany, so bringing this tax money back and aggressively getting grants is a good thing for our area" Carabajal said.
The last question of the night dealt with experience and whether that of the incumbents qualified them for a second term and whether the challengers could be effective without it.
While not experienced politically, Burchard said everyone involved in politics started the same way, and he has plenty of experience living as a citizen in Auburn and knows what they need.
"I have a lot of experience watching doors get closed, businesses close down, youth activities leaving," Burchard said.
Miller said his work at Auburn Community Hospital has frequently placed him in high-pressure situations where he's had to take initiative, show leadership, and work as a team, and that was just as much qualification as knowing the ins and out of governance.
"You don't have to play the game to know the rules," Miller said.
Growing up in Auburn and working here his whole life as a small business owner has made Locastro able to relate with and understand the issues people deal with.
"When you go door-to-door, I'm in the same category as the people. They're just trying to survive, to pay their taxes in Auburn and to keep what they've got," Locastro said.
Since joining the council, Giannettino said one quickly realizes just how much you have to learn about running a city. Since doing so, he said he's made a priority to visit each year with every city department to understand what staff are dealing with so he can better help them and serve constituents.
Carabajal said she had to hit the "curb running" when she joined the council, but she had some governance experience from her two terms on the Auburn Enlarged City School District school board, and has only built on that important knowledge since then.
The debate, produced by students at Cayuga Community College's Telecom/Media Department will be broadcast on television on channels 12 and 98 for Spectrum customers, and channel 31 for Verizon customers, at 5 p.m. Saturday.