Candidates for Auburn City Council and Cayuga County district attorney are scheduled to take part in televised forums this week produced by the Cayuga Community College Telecom/Media Department.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, five candidates for two council seats will debate: Incumbent Democrats Dia Carabajal and James Giannettino, Republican challengers Adam Miller and Tim Locastro, and Libertarian challenger Justin Burchard. The forum first airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12, and will be replayed at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 on the same channel. Additional replays are scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27, on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, candidates for Cayuga County district attorney, three-term Republican incumbent Jon Budelmann and Democratic challenger Thomas Turturo, will debate in a forum that will air at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and again at 8 on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Additional replays are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27, on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access.
The following week will feature a forum with the candidates for Auburn's mayoral seat.
Guy Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on the College’s station, WDWN–89.1 FM.
The forums will also be played starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, on the college radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM. The Citizen will post videos of the forum at auburnpub.com for viewing anytime.
The forums are recorded and produced by CCC students at the school's television studio.
