AUBURN — The Auburn City Council heard a proposal to eliminate a pandemic-driven program providing two hours of free on-street parking.

Sgt. Greg Gilfus, traffic coordinator for the Auburn Police Department, gave a presentation on parking enforcement at a council meeting Thursday night, as part of ongoing city efforts to eventually finalize Auburn's 2023-24 budget within the next couple months.

In May 2021, city government began a program allowing two hours of free on-street parking. The endeavor, which also was supported by the Auburn Business Improvement District, was meant to draw people to downtown as establishments fully reopened from the pandemic. The city also started a program where a parking violator received a courtesy ticket educating them about a first violation instead of a ticket that carried a fine, if they hadn't received a parking ticket in the last six months.

At Thursday's meeting, Gilfus talked about the possibility of getting rid of the initial free two hours. He mentioned lost parking revenue in recent years due to the two hours of free parking. That revenue includes paid parking fines, parking permits and on-street and off-street meters and kiosks. Slides from Gilfus' presentation said that from 2016-2018, the city amassed a three-year total of $1,737,275 in parking revenue, compared to $879,995 from 2020-2022. A total of $857,280 more was made in 2016-2018 compared to the 2020-2022 timespan.

"It's roughly half of that $1.7 (million) ... to say the least, that's a significant amount," Gilfus said before the meeting.

During the meeting, Gilfus noted the current on-street parking rate is 25 cents every 15 minutes, coming to $1 an hour, with a two-hour parking limit. He said there are spots in the city with exceptions to that paid two-hour limit such as 15 minutes maximum and four fours maximum. Gilfus suggested a possible rate change of 50 cents for every 15 minutes, or $2 an hour for on-street and off-street parking. He also suggested keeping that paid two hour time limit in place.

If the two hours of free parking was eliminated, there would be "obviously some upgrades we would need to do and things that would have to happen to make that work," Gilfus said, noting that the city's parking kiosks have been off for two years "so we don't know if there's anything wrong with them or not." The slide said $17,993 would be needed for kiosk upgrades, including $9,345 to get 4G modems for 21 of the 24 kiosks downtown and on State Street.

A total of $36,892 would be needed for enforcement, the slides said, including $9,050 for software and $11,592 for handhelds and printers. There would be reoccurring fees of $2,537 for software and data storage, with that annual fee starting in the second year. If these changes are approved and "monies were put in place," Gilfus said, implementation is targeted for October. He said he would want to have "educational pieces" to let people know about the changes.

During a discussion on the two hours of free on-street parking at a council meeting in July 2022, Gilfus and Stephanie DeVito, executive director of the BID, brought up issues of people abusing the program, with some drivers continually parking in front of businesses for hours or at one space for a long period, making it harder for potential customers to secure a spot.

After Gilfus finished his presentation, most of the councilors appeared to support removing the free parking. Councilor Terry Cuddy said he believes "it is time to bring back some form of paid parking" but said there were aspects of Gilfus' proposal "I would like to tweak." Gilfus said his proposal was a starting point and is not "set in stone."

Jimmy Giannettino asked how to inform downtown businesses of the change if the removal was approved. Gilfus suggested using social media and the city's website to let people know and going into downtown businesses to explain it.

"Instead of using our warning system on the ticket-writer, "they could do some type of educational piece that goes on the windshield when they're caught for a violation just to say, 'Hey, we're going back to paid parking.'

Giannettino also said "we can talk about the lost revenue, but we can also say that (the two hours of free parking) helped businesses during a tough time." He also asked if that lost revenue was covered through federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the city had received amid the pandemic, which City Manager Jeff Dygert said was true.

Timothy Locastro mentioned the possibility of eliminating paid parking, saying he was wondering if that "would improve downtown even more." Councilor Ginny Kent said she initially did not want to bring back paid parking, but "now looking at the situation that we're facing fiscally" — Dygert said last week he was expecting a "tough year" ahead while discussing Auburn's preliminary 2023-24 budget — she feels getting rid of the two hours of free parking makes sense.

She said if the change is approved, it is important for the phase-in period to be be well thoughtout, "maybe over a few months, whether it's a combination of courtesy tickets and other kinds of hospitality because the last thing we want to do, as we all know, is to alienate visitors or (the) population that really needs to get downtown."