Auburn City Council gets presentation for federal COVID-19 funding

Over $169,000 would be given to public service agencies and nonprofits, with the amounts distributed by need. That would include $80,000 available to agencies for programming needs related to issues affected by COVID-19. Under this amendment, there would be $89,452 for "organizational needs for agencies maybe to reopen and serve the public," Jensen said, such as purchasing personal protective equipment, technology to better serve clients, etc.

The amendment was also set to include $200,000 for small business assistance with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency involved. Council, based on a suggestion by Councilor Jimmy Giannettino, asked that with the $104,000 that was originally going to be allocated for administration costs, $80,000 to be allocated for nonprofits that employ people, such as historical and cultural sites, with the remaining $24,000 going to small business assistance funding, with $224,000 total.

"There is a demand there that we're not going to be able to meet completely, but any additional money that we can provide them, I think would really be beneficial," Giannettino said.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said after the meeting that administration costs would have offset the costs of the planning department facilitating the process for the coronavirus-related block grant program. Dygert said the city will "make it work" without the funding.