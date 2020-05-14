Auburn City Council gets presentation for federal COVID-19 funding

The Auburn City Council discussed the potential uses of Community Development Block Grant funding to address economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city announced in April it was set to receive over $500,000. The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act gave over $5 billion to thousands of areas to respond to the outbreak and its economic and housing effects. The city has received block grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades.
At Thursday's council meeting, an amendment was presented for the city's 2019 action plan for block grant funds to account for the new coronavirus-related funding. Senior Planners Renee Jensen and Tiffany Beebee made the presentation at the meeting, which was livestreamed on the city's website. $50,000 would be allocated to fund 10 emergency home repair assistance grants. The city is working with the nonprofit community development agency Homsite for the program.
"The impact of the Corona Virus has left many City of Auburn residents under employed or unemployed. However, homeowners continue to experience the need for home repairs, including emergency repairs that need to be addressed immediately," according to the amendment. There would be $5,000 each for eligible applicants, who would have to be city residents with low-to-moderate income. They would apply through Homsite, which would monitor the program, Jensen said.
Over $169,000 would be given to public service agencies and nonprofits, with the amounts distributed by need. That would include $80,000 available to agencies for programming needs related to issues affected by COVID-19. Under this amendment, there would be $89,452 for "organizational needs for agencies maybe to reopen and serve the public," Jensen said, such as purchasing personal protective equipment, technology to better serve clients, etc.
The amendment was also set to include $200,000 for small business assistance with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency involved. Council, based on a suggestion by Councilor Jimmy Giannettino, asked that with the $104,000 that was originally going to be allocated for administration costs, $80,000 to be allocated for nonprofits that employ people, such as historical and cultural sites, with the remaining $24,000 going to small business assistance funding, with $224,000 total.
"There is a demand there that we're not going to be able to meet completely, but any additional money that we can provide them, I think would really be beneficial," Giannettino said.
City Manager Jeff Dygert said after the meeting that administration costs would have offset the costs of the planning department facilitating the process for the coronavirus-related block grant program. Dygert said the city will "make it work" without the funding.
The council is set to vote on the amendment at next week's meeting.
In other news
• The public hearing for the city's 2020-21 budget is still set for 5 p.m. May 21. People need to register by 4 p.m. to participate. The hearing will be held through the video conferencing service Webex. City Clerk Chuck Mason previously said people registered for the teleconference will be unmuted for the public comment portion of the hearing.
• Mike Talbot, the superintendent of public works for Auburn, talked about the transfer station the city has been developing with the landfill set for closure later this year.
A transfer station is a site where trash is taken to another landfill. Design work for the city's station started in winter 2018, according to the presentation on the station. Construction began in 2019 and the station is registered for 12,500 tons of trash annually. The facility was built for residential use only, including both non-commercial city and county residents. The presentation said cuts have to be made on who will be able to use the station to stay within that limit Talbot said not allowing commercial entities to use the facility is the right way to go.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
