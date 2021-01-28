Auburn City Council gets presentation on 2021-22 block grant action plan

The Auburn City Council received an overview of the 2021-22 community development block grant action plan.

The city has received the funding from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades. A presentation on the plan was given at a meeting Thursday night. The meeting was held remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic and livestreamed on the city's website.

Before the presentation was the public hearing for the action plan. People were able to speak via Zoom. Two people spoke, the first was Jenna Powers, who praised that work on a city skate park is included.

The other participant was David Scott, who recommended that approval of the action plan be halted until the city has "a solid minority enterprise development program" set up.

He said a minority enterprise development plan needs to be integrated into both the city's sustainable development plan and comprehensive plan. He said the amount of money devoted to minority enterprise development in the current action plan out of an allocation of almost $1 million was not enough.