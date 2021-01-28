Auburn City Council gets presentation on 2021-22 block grant action plan

The Auburn City Council received an overview of the 2021-22 community development block grant action plan.
The city has received the funding from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades. A presentation on the plan was given at a meeting Thursday night. The meeting was held remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic and livestreamed on the city's website.
Before the presentation was the public hearing for the action plan. People were able to speak via Zoom. Two people spoke, the first was Jenna Powers, who praised that work on a city skate park is included.
The other participant was David Scott, who recommended that approval of the action plan be halted until the city has "a solid minority enterprise development program" set up.
He said a minority enterprise development plan needs to be integrated into both the city's sustainable development plan and comprehensive plan. He said the amount of money devoted to minority enterprise development in the current action plan out of an allocation of almost $1 million was not enough.
"I can think of many programs, services here in the city of Auburn that deserve the allocations that are proposed in that action plan, but I believe at the top of the priorities, it should be minority enterprise development, particularly after this coronavirus," Scott said.
The presentation on the action plan, available through the city's website, said the plan's proposed 2021 budget is split up into $119,000 for community development support services, $467,803 directed to public improvements, $137,000 for housing programs, $143,500 allocated to administration and $22,500 for economic development.
The housing program includes home repair assistance. The presentation said the repair assistance is "combination loan/grant program for low-moderate income homeowners for home repairs," with a sliding scale for "loan/deferred loan" based on income. Senior Planner Tiffany Beebee said the program centers on roof repair and replacement, sewer and water lines, furnaces, electrical and plumbing, accessibility modifications and more.
Public improvement includes the block grant's neighborhood sidewalk and curb program. Beebee said that for the 2021 program, "we'll be replacing sidewalks on a portion of the west side of North Division Street and Case (Avenue) and Perrine (Avenue) as funding allows."
Under economic development, there was a new project called the microenterprise grant program, in which three businesses will be offered a $5,000 grant.
"After initial application, a series of trainings and seminars must be completed within 6 to 12 months including credit counseling, and programs offered by CEDA, SCORE, and the Onondaga Small Business Development Center," the presentation said.
Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked if that program was similar to what Scott referenced to. Jenny Haines, director of planning and development for the city, said this program "specifically came out of meetings with Mr. Scott directly, where we talked through some of his ideas and what we had available and the regulations that we had to meet, and this program was born out of those discussions."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.