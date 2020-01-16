Auburn City Council gives downtown music store more time to catch up on taxes

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a deal to allow an Auburn business additional time to pay off nearly $85,000 in overdue property taxes.
Speno Music Inc., which rents, sells and services musical instruments at 3 Genesee St., has agreed to pay back property taxes that have been delinquent since 2009. The business will pay off its balance at 3% interest by January 2030.
A resolution on Thursday's council meeting agenda said the city would make the deal "to support the Speno Music Store and the company's continued success in Auburn." The resolution also cited the business' impact on the community.
Every council member at the meeting approved the resolution, while Councilor Debra McCormick was not present.
After the meeting, Councilor Terry Cuddy said the council has worked with others in similar situations in the past.
"Our treasurer does his best to make sure that we give people who are behind an opportunity to be whole," he said.
The taxes owed at the Speno property include city, Cayuga County and Auburn Enlarged City School District taxes, according to the city treasurer's office.
Although the delinquency on the property dates back to 2009, payments totaling $15,950 were made from 2014 to 2017, with that amount applied to the oldest taxes owed.
Under the deal, Speno Music must remain current on all property tax payments going forward. The city will apply a $20,000 payment made into an escrow account last fall, and the balance will be resolved through $626 monthly payments.
If the business fails to meet the terms of the agreement at any point, the city would have 10 days to inform the company of the default and the company would to need to make the required payments in 15 days. The city could then move forward with tax foreclosure.
The deal comes about two months after a couple of transfers of the property. The property was transferred to company President Michael Speno by the estate of the late Nicholas P. Speno Jr. Michael Speno then transferred it to Speno Music Inc. The property is currently assessed at $154,500.
The move also comes as Michael Speno is facing a Child Victims Act lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Cayuga County. Florida resident Patricia Rabinovich sued Speno in September in a complaint alleging abuse while Speno dated and then married Rabinovich's sister from 1976 to 1983. Rabinvoch alleged the abuse began when she was 9. Speno has denied the allegations and is asking the court to dismiss the suit. Mark T. Whitford Jr., Speno's attorney in the lawsuit, had previously said the property tax concern is unrelated to the pending lawsuit.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.