Auburn City Council gives downtown music store more time to catch up on taxes

Under the deal, Speno Music must remain current on all property tax payments going forward. The city will apply a $20,000 payment made into an escrow account last fall, and the balance will be resolved through $626 monthly payments.

If the business fails to meet the terms of the agreement at any point, the city would have 10 days to inform the company of the default and the company would to need to make the required payments in 15 days. The city could then move forward with tax foreclosure.

The deal comes about two months after a couple of transfers of the property. The property was transferred to company President Michael Speno by the estate of the late Nicholas P. Speno Jr. Michael Speno then transferred it to Speno Music Inc. The property is currently assessed at $154,500.

The move also comes as Michael Speno is facing a Child Victims Act lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Cayuga County. Florida resident Patricia Rabinovich sued Speno in September in a complaint alleging abuse while Speno dated and then married Rabinovich's sister from 1976 to 1983. Rabinvoch alleged the abuse began when she was 9. Speno has denied the allegations and is asking the court to dismiss the suit. Mark T. Whitford Jr., Speno's attorney in the lawsuit, had previously said the property tax concern is unrelated to the pending lawsuit.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

