Auburn City Council looks at tweaked budget plan, welcomes new fire chief

Auburn officials were presented with a slightly revised budget plan and officially welcomed a new chief for the fire department Thursday night.
The Auburn City Council held a public hearing on the city's 2020-21 budget Thursday that was livestreamed on the city's website, but no members of the public took advantage of the opportunity to speak.
City Comptroller Rachel Jacobs said before the meeting that the city's proposed general budget is now $35,618,116, a 5.8% reduction from a year ago. When the budget was presented at a meeting April 30, the general fund was $35,620,616.
The city's gap would be $774,169, but that would be resolved via fund balance. Property taxes would go up 1.76%. It was previously going to be 1.9%, but was lowered due to a change in the taxable value of the city's properties, Jacobs said. No positions would be added or reduced, with salary and wage increases varying based on contracts.
Jacobs said $2.15 million has been cut compared to the budget draft crafted by Jacobs and city department heads in March, including $443,039 for planning and code enforcement, $171,000 for parks and $138,000 for street maintenance, snow removal, etc.
A total of $793,489 has been cut from the police and fire departments, Jacobs said, compared to the $502,953 in cuts that had been under the April 30 budget. Jacobs said the difference between those two figures mostly came down to police department retirement payouts.
"The police department had anticipated for their police officers that were able to retire, what their payouts would be, and so that amount by itself was roughly $293,000," Jacobs said. "And so basically what we did was we removed that from the budget because again, we don't really know for sure that these people will retire, they're just technically eligible."
The council is scheduled to vote on the budget June 4.
In other news:
• The Auburn Fire Department has a new chief.
City Manager Jeff Dygert appointed Mark Fritz to the role on May 18. Fritz had served as the interim fire chief since the former department leader, Joe Morabito, retired in mid-February.
During Thursday's council meeting Mayor Mike Quill congratulated Fritz, who was not at city hall for the meeting.
For Fritz, who has been with years to the department for more than 25 years, becoming chief was an achievement he wanted before he even officially joined their ranks. He said Thursday night that when he interviewed for a firefighter spot decades ago in the same office he currently occupies, he told himself that his name would be on that office door someday.
"Of course, you do your career, you spend over 25 years and there are days you're like, 'Nope, don't want that job' and then later you're like, 'You know what, I think I want that job,'" he said. "Ultimately, I'm here, I am very proud to be here. I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Auburn and make this department the best it can be. (I have) a great group of fire officers and firefighters underneath me."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
