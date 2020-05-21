Auburn City Council looks at tweaked budget plan, welcomes new fire chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Auburn officials were presented with a slightly revised budget plan and officially welcomed a new chief for the fire department Thursday night.

The Auburn City Council held a public hearing on the city's 2020-21 budget Thursday that was livestreamed on the city's website, but no members of the public took advantage of the opportunity to speak.

City Comptroller Rachel Jacobs said before the meeting that the city's proposed general budget is now $35,618,116, a 5.8% reduction from a year ago. When the budget was presented at a meeting April 30, the general fund was $35,620,616.

The city's gap would be $774,169, but that would be resolved via fund balance. Property taxes would go up 1.76%. It was previously going to be 1.9%, but was lowered due to a change in the taxable value of the city's properties, Jacobs said. No positions would be added or reduced, with salary and wage increases varying based on contracts.

Jacobs said $2.15 million has been cut compared to the budget draft crafted by Jacobs and city department heads in March, including $443,039 for planning and code enforcement, $171,000 for parks and $138,000 for street maintenance, snow removal, etc.