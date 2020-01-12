AUBURN — The Auburn City Council is set to vote on a resolution that would change the time of meetings throughout the year to 5 p.m.
The council's weekly meetings normally start at 6 p.m., but are held at 5 p.m. during the summer. After a discussion on meeting times at a council meeting Thursday night, the time for the entire year was altered to 5 p.m. in the proposed rules and procedures for 2020-21.
A resolution regarding those rules and procedures is on the agenda for the council's Thursday, Jan. 16, meeting. The change would take effect Feb. 1, according to the resolution.
During a discussion at the Jan. 9 meeting, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino mentioned there had been talk in the past about permanently moving the meeting time to 5 p.m., but said he wasn't sure how that would conflict with people's work schedules. He added that he could accommodate his own schedule for that.
"I know it's been said in the past, 'Well, the public needs the opportunity to be here,' but I think what we see in the summer is, it doesn't tail off and it doesn't pick up. It's really the same amount of input from the public and the same attendance from the public," he said.
Giannettino said he was in favor of the change, adding: "I know it would probably work better for staff."
Councilor Terry Cuddy said he was fine with making the time earlier, but noted there are people who work until 5 p.m. Cuddy, a Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES teacher, said it would be beneficial for those people to able to come to meetings without having to leave work early.
"I do get out early as a school teacher, but my situation is that I can't leave early in most cases. So if there's a job like that where the person can't leave before 5, then they would have a hard time making it," he said.
Cuddy floated the idea of shifting the public comment portion from near the beginning of meetings to the end, but added he's "not a big fan of" that option. Cuddy also brought up the option to alter the time to 5:30 p.m. to give people who work until 5 p.m. a half hour to get to the meetings.
Auburn Mayor Mike Quill said he wasn't opposed to changing the time or the public comments section. Councilor Debra McCormick turned her head to the audience.
You have free articles remaining.
"I'm going to say something that the public might not like, but we have moved the meetings to 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 4, 5, 6, 7, and we don't get any more participation, and I think that's too bad," she said.
She said it was "discouraging that the public doesn't participate more."
Quill later said he didn't like the idea of changing the time to 5:30 p.m.
"If we're going to move it, move it to 5," he said.
He noted that meetings have been held at different times before, "and if you look out, we have the same faces that are here no matter what time of day we start."
Councilors eventually settled on a proposal for having two comment periods, one at the beginning of a meeting and another at the end, but a person could only speak at one or the other for up to three minutes.
"We can change this anytime we want. If it doesn't work, we always have the opportunity to change it," Quill said.
City Manager Jeff Dygert said Friday that the changes wouldn't begin until February in order to "get the word out" to inform people. He said he normally sees the same four to six people who regularly attend the meetings.
Dygert added that he didn't believe shifting the time to 5 p.m. would negatively impact attendance.
"In my experience, it doesn't seem to make a difference during the summertime," he said. "We still end up with the same amount of folks."