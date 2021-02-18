Auburn City Council makes requests of Gov. Cuomo, NY Legislature

Citing financial concerns, the Auburn City Council is sending some requests to the state.
The requests were approved by council at a virtual meeting Thursday night. One was a resolution asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to increase Aid and Incentive to Municipalities (AIM) funding in the governor's proposed 2021-22 state budget.
AIM funding is the unrestricted state aid cities and some towns and villages get. The resolution, which is available on the city's website, noted in June, the state held back 20% of the city's AIM funding. It was recently announced 15% of that money will be sent to Auburn by March 31, the resolution said, but that leftover 5% is still being withheld. That 20% comes to $986,885. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason said that 5% is under a quarter-million.
The resolution added that the city's AIM funding would be lessened by 2.5% under the current proposal. It also argued that the state tax cap being made permanent emphasizes the importance of boosting AIM funding annually.
"Just as annual increases in school aid help school districts comply with the New York State tax cap and maintain essential services, municipal governments need and deserve similar annual increases in State aid," the resolution said.
AIM funding received major cuts in 2011, the resolution said, including a $329,449 decrease to the city's funding.
City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino noted the city passes a resolution calling upon the state to bump Auburn's AIM funding every year. He criticized Cuomo for the state withholding that funding, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Giannettino noted that council last year passed what they called an "austerity budget," with reductions to various departments due to lower sales tax revenue projections amid the business shutdowns prompted by the outbreak.
He expressed hope the Legislature will restore the funding and elevate the proposed 2021-22 funding levels "at least back up to what they were last year, and hopefully an increase, because this just isn't sustainable."
Another request to the state in the form of a resolution asking the existing state Department of Transportation arterial highway maintenance reimbursement rate to rise. According to a resolution on the request, the department and the city have had an agreement concerning since 1961 "arterial highway maintenance and upkeep of the State Arterial highways that pass through the City."
The state's annual reimbursement rate is "currently $0.85 per square yard for at grade sections and $0.95 per square yard for elevated sections," the resolution said, adding that these rates were established in 1987, with no changes from the state since.
The resolution added that a senator put forward legislation late last month to "amend the State Highway Law in relation to the rate paid by New York State to a city for maintenance and repair of highways and such change to the State Highway Law would increase the reimbursement rate to $1.87 per square yard, as well as, increase the rate annually thereafter, assuring that the rate paid by New York State to a city for maintenance and repair of highways is adjusted annually."
The document also asked Cuomo and the Legislature to alter the reimbursement rate to the proposed numbers and add the increase to the state budget, in addition to requesting that the city's state representatives co-sponsor the bill. The resolution added adjusting the reimbursement rate would help the city cover the expenses of taking care of the arterial as it runs through Auburn.
In other news
• State Sen. John Mannion popped into the meeting remotely to greet the council.
Mannion, a Democrat, who began his first term last month, thanked the councilors for letting him speak and said he was looking forward to working with them.
"I'm proud to represent Auburn and I know that great things are happening out there and there's really strong leadership," he said. "It's a wonderful place."
