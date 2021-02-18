Auburn City Council makes requests of Gov. Cuomo, NY Legislature

The state's annual reimbursement rate is "currently $0.85 per square yard for at grade sections and $0.95 per square yard for elevated sections," the resolution said, adding that these rates were established in 1987, with no changes from the state since.

The resolution added that a senator put forward legislation late last month to "amend the State Highway Law in relation to the rate paid by New York State to a city for maintenance and repair of highways and such change to the State Highway Law would increase the reimbursement rate to $1.87 per square yard, as well as, increase the rate annually thereafter, assuring that the rate paid by New York State to a city for maintenance and repair of highways is adjusted annually."

The document also asked Cuomo and the Legislature to alter the reimbursement rate to the proposed numbers and add the increase to the state budget, in addition to requesting that the city's state representatives co-sponsor the bill. The resolution added adjusting the reimbursement rate would help the city cover the expenses of taking care of the arterial as it runs through Auburn.

In other news

• State Sen. John Mannion popped into the meeting remotely to greet the council.