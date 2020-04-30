Auburn City Council mulls deeper spending cuts

What is now included are about $1.8 million in cuts from the original budget draft created by Jacobs and city department heads in March. The reductions include $502,953 for the Auburn Police Department and the Auburn Fire Department, $443,039 for planning and code enforcement, $171,000 for parks and $138,000 for street maintenance, snow removal, etc.

Jacobs said before the meeting that for police and fire cuts, some police vehicles would not be purchased, saving around $150,000. The overtime budget for the two departments would be trimmed by around $160,000, as well.

"In some cases they have some overtime programs that they get reimbursed for, so if they did come up with other opportunities for overtime that were reimbursable, we would always go back to do a budget amendment to account for that potential revenue coming in to offset that expenditure, but at this point with such a lean budget we're trying to limit as much overtime as possible," she said.

At the meeting, Jacobs explained scenarios that could save even more money, such as eliminating the 2020 Casey Park pool opening, which would save $76,250 in expenditures. If the Auburn Doubledays baseball team's season were canceled, it would save the city $20,000. And not holding the remaining 2020 summer events — 50% of them were already cut from this budget — would save $35,000.