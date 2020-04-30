Auburn City Council mulls deeper spending cuts

The Auburn city government is eyeing considerable cuts to brace for the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city's 2020-21 budget has been a continuous topic of conversation at the city council meeting throughout the past month, with councilors particularly concerned about the impact of decreasing sales tax revenue as a result of economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
City Manager Jeff Dygert and City Comptroller Rachel Jacobs on Thursday presented a final proposed budget presentation reflecting lower sales tax projections at the regular council meeting, which was livestreamed on the city's website.
The general fund budget is now proposed to be $35,620,616, according to the presentation. That is a 6% drop from the 2019 revised budget, compared with a 5.5% decrease that was in a budget draft released at the beginning of the month.
The city's gap under this revised budget proposal is $751,507, but that can be resolved through using fund balance. No positions would be added or reduced, with salary and wage increases varying based on contracts. Property taxes would see a 1.9% hike, which hasn't changed from the earlier proposal.
What is now included are about $1.8 million in cuts from the original budget draft created by Jacobs and city department heads in March. The reductions include $502,953 for the Auburn Police Department and the Auburn Fire Department, $443,039 for planning and code enforcement, $171,000 for parks and $138,000 for street maintenance, snow removal, etc.
Jacobs said before the meeting that for police and fire cuts, some police vehicles would not be purchased, saving around $150,000. The overtime budget for the two departments would be trimmed by around $160,000, as well.
"In some cases they have some overtime programs that they get reimbursed for, so if they did come up with other opportunities for overtime that were reimbursable, we would always go back to do a budget amendment to account for that potential revenue coming in to offset that expenditure, but at this point with such a lean budget we're trying to limit as much overtime as possible," she said.
At the meeting, Jacobs explained scenarios that could save even more money, such as eliminating the 2020 Casey Park pool opening, which would save $76,250 in expenditures. If the Auburn Doubledays baseball team's season were canceled, it would save the city $20,000. And not holding the remaining 2020 summer events — 50% of them were already cut from this budget — would save $35,000.
The councilors said they would like the city department heads to explain the potential cuts at next week's meeting.
Jacobs said before the meeting that the city has worked to ensure that reductions won't impact the city's services. She said the things cut from the budget were items the city would prefer to have but can reasonably go without for at least a year "to maintain the minimum level of service."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
