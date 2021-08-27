Auburn City Council OKs $50K for emergency repairs to wastewater treatment plant

The Auburn City Council on Thursday approved $50,000 for emergency repairs to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The repairs are necessary after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through central New York last week. There were 7.64 inches of rain over a three-day period in Auburn, according to the National Weather Service, and record-high water levels were reported on Owasco Lake.

Seth Jensen, the city's director of municipal utilities, said Friday that the wastewater treatment plant handled record water flows. The plant's normal flows are 8 million gallons per day. During the high flow event, it was 52 million gallons per day.

Jensen told The Citizen that the $50,000 will be used to repair parts of the grit removal system, specifically piping that was either broken or clogged due to the high water levels.

The grit removal system is set up early in the treatment process to extract pebbles, stones and other materials. But as water rushed into the plant last week, rocks and other objects that entered the pipes caused damage. While the grit removal system was recently upgraded, Jensen said the pipes are 30 years old.