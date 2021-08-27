Auburn City Council OKs $50K for emergency repairs to wastewater treatment plant

The Auburn City Council on Thursday approved $50,000 for emergency repairs to the city's wastewater treatment plant.
The repairs are necessary after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through central New York last week. There were 7.64 inches of rain over a three-day period in Auburn, according to the National Weather Service, and record-high water levels were reported on Owasco Lake.
Seth Jensen, the city's director of municipal utilities, said Friday that the wastewater treatment plant handled record water flows. The plant's normal flows are 8 million gallons per day. During the high flow event, it was 52 million gallons per day.
Jensen told The Citizen that the $50,000 will be used to repair parts of the grit removal system, specifically piping that was either broken or clogged due to the high water levels.
The grit removal system is set up early in the treatment process to extract pebbles, stones and other materials. But as water rushed into the plant last week, rocks and other objects that entered the pipes caused damage. While the grit removal system was recently upgraded, Jensen said the pipes are 30 years old.
"That's the portion of the plant that got hit the hardest because of how much flow we were getting for the duration that we got the flow," Jensen said.
The repairs won't be easy. Jensen explained that the pipes are actually three stories below ground level. There is also a specific type of piping — a glass-lined pipe — that will be used for the project. Those could be difficult to buy because of ongoing supply chain issues.
The city is hoping that there will be a disaster declaration. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be prepared to approve any disaster aid requests for Cayuga and other counties affected by the storms.
Gov. Kathy Hochul must request the disaster declaration, then it is sent to President Joe Biden for his review. If Biden approves the request, municipalities could be reimbursed for infrastructure repairs.
"We are working with the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office to gather all the financial data as far as the cost that we experienced as a municipality to deal with the flooding and heavy rainfall," Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said.
