Auburn City Council OKs city manager pay raise

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council on Thursday unanimously approved an agreement reappointing Jeff Dygert as city manager and raising his pay 22% to $150,000.
Before the vote, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino went over a list of reasons for the increase, including Dygert's leadership before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, his negotiation of agreements with the city's collective bargaining units, and his efforts to gain "tens of millions" of dollars in economic development and funding infrastructure. He noted the salaries of other municipal administrators were examined and considered when working on Dygert's latest contract.
"Mr. Dygert embodies leadership, and the results are undeniable," Giannettino said. "I would argue that he has redefined the role of city manager."
Dygert has been the permanent city manager since October 2016, when he was appointed after being the interim for six months. His original contract expired last month. The new agreement is retroactive to Oct. 10 and expires June 30, 2025.
The new contract boosts Dygert's yearly base pay from $122,515 to $150,000. It also lessens Dygert's cost-sharing for health insurance premiums by $1,159. The arrangement includes a 2% annual raise that goes into effect on Jan. 1 each year. Under the previous contract, which began with a base annual pay of $115,000, the city manager's raises were tied to the federal cost-of-living index and job performance.
Councilor Tim Locastro, the lone Republican on the five-member council, also went to bat for Dygert, arguing that a new deal for Dygert is better for the city than a change in managers during the pandemic. Locastro said Dygert "cares and gives 100% daily."
All five councilors expressed support for the new contract before the vote, lauding Dygert's abilities and accomplishments.
After the vote, Dygert thanked council for the support. He applauded the city department heads for their efforts.
Before the vote, Dale Bush addressed the increase during the public to be heard portion of the meeting. Bush, chairman of the Auburn Conservative Party Committee, said he likes Dygert and believes he has done "a decent job," but argued against the pay boost, especially with the economic strain of the pandemic.
"That amount of raise, to me, is unconscionable," Bush said.
After the meeting, Quill talked about how the city wanted to keep Dygert and believes it would have "spent a quite a bit of money" searching for a new manager if they couldn't reach an agreement with him.
Quill said when the city searched for a city manager before Dygert was permanently appointed, highly recommended candidates who were interviewed fell short of expectations.
"We know what we have (in Dygert), so we thought it was money well spent," Quill said.
In other news
• Departing state Assemblyman Gary Finch received the key to the city and a standing ovation at Thursday's meeting.
Finch, R-Springport, is retiring after representing Auburn and other parts of Cayuga County for over 20 years. He was at Memorial City Hall in person to be acknowledged by the city. Finch praised Quill and the city.
"Thank you for working so well with me. I tried to do everything I could for the city, and in Albany, which is a other ballgame down there, as you all know," Finch said. "But we need to have connections there and bring money home. So thank you for your kind words. I loved every minute of it."
• A total of $267,435 in Community Development Block Grant program funds to address economic recovery needs are set to go to human service agency funding.
The city secured that amount in September as part of the third phase of block grant coronavirus funds. Earlier this year, the city was given $523,452 in the first round of block grant coronavirus funds.
The new funding was substantial enough to require a 2020 Annual Action Plan amendment for the block grant program. Council approved submission of the amendment at Thursday's meeting. Agencies with services related to mental health services, substance abuse, child care, housing assistance such as rental and mortgage assistance and technology will get money due to the program's latest funding.
• Council approved accepting funding from four local towns for a wholesale sewer meter upgrades project.
Auburn provides wholesale sewer services to the towns of Owasco, Sennett, Fleming and Aurelius. The city will split the project's cost equally between each town, with each one funding 50% of its specific project cost, the resolution said. Aurelius will pay $67,983, Owasco will pay $97,257, Fleming is set to pay $50,607 and Sennett's share is $66,407, with a current estimated total construction budget of $564,507.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
