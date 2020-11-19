Auburn City Council OKs city manager pay raise

Councilor Tim Locastro, the lone Republican on the five-member council, also went to bat for Dygert, arguing that a new deal for Dygert is better for the city than a change in managers during the pandemic. Locastro said Dygert "cares and gives 100% daily."

All five councilors expressed support for the new contract before the vote, lauding Dygert's abilities and accomplishments.

After the vote, Dygert thanked council for the support. He applauded the city department heads for their efforts.

Before the vote, Dale Bush addressed the increase during the public to be heard portion of the meeting. Bush, chairman of the Auburn Conservative Party Committee, said he likes Dygert and believes he has done "a decent job," but argued against the pay boost, especially with the economic strain of the pandemic.

"That amount of raise, to me, is unconscionable," Bush said.

After the meeting, Quill talked about how the city wanted to keep Dygert and believes it would have "spent a quite a bit of money" searching for a new manager if they couldn't reach an agreement with him.

Quill said when the city searched for a city manager before Dygert was permanently appointed, highly recommended candidates who were interviewed fell short of expectations.