Auburn City Council planning 2% tax increase for next budget

Councilors Jimmy Giannettino and Terry Cuddy voiced support for the increase. Cuddy mentioned that the city crafted an "austerity budget" last year in light of the economic damage the COVID-19 pandemic caused the city.

"All (city) departments sacrificed," Cuddy said. "This council felt that 3.3% was too much."

He also said the city has received information on what can be done with the federal funds Auburn is set to get from the U.S. government, and there are limitations on how funds can be used. Auburn is poised to see $22.18 million in federal aid under the American Rescue Plan relief bill.

Councilor Timothy Locastro, however, argued for not raising the levy.

"I still think the businesses of this area are still struggling, the majority of them. It's hard for me to raise taxes for (those) businesses," he said. "Also, we have landlords right now who have problems collecting rent."