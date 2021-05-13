Auburn City Council planning 2% tax increase for next budget

AUBURN — Though city officials presented a proposed budget with no tax levy increase to the Auburn City Council two weeks ago, councilors are now planning for a 2% tax boost.
The original budget draft presented to the council April 8 carried a proposed 3.3% tax hike amid a $1,353,371 draft gap between anticipated revenue and expenses.
After councilors gave feedback, City Comptroller Rachel Jacobs presented a budget at a meeting on April 29 that eliminated the increase and closed the budget gap through a transfer from the capital fund. Jacobs also presented four different property tax levy options, with that 3.3% increase being the biggest.
Councilor Debby McCormick on Thursday suggested the 2% bump. She said that when the council was shown the first draft in early April, she hoped to not raise property taxes, but noted concerns such as the gaps in utility funds this year.
She said she prefers to have property taxes go up rather than raise utility rates on city residents. She also cited issues such as contractual salary and benefit issues for staff and pension increases, and she mentioned the unknowns involved in the local economy. Adding that she also owns a home, McCormick recommended the 2% rise "to keep the city moving in the right direction financially."
Councilors Jimmy Giannettino and Terry Cuddy voiced support for the increase. Cuddy mentioned that the city crafted an "austerity budget" last year in light of the economic damage the COVID-19 pandemic caused the city.
"All (city) departments sacrificed," Cuddy said. "This council felt that 3.3% was too much."
He also said the city has received information on what can be done with the federal funds Auburn is set to get from the U.S. government, and there are limitations on how funds can be used. Auburn is poised to see $22.18 million in federal aid under the American Rescue Plan relief bill.
Councilor Timothy Locastro, however, argued for not raising the levy.
"I still think the businesses of this area are still struggling, the majority of them. It's hard for me to raise taxes for (those) businesses," he said. "Also, we have landlords right now who have problems collecting rent."
Giannettino said that landlords and a lot of property owners are having difficulties, but noted that the city has been "policing a lot of these properties," referencing the cleanup work and other efforts that city employees have been taking toward homes that have garnered resident complaints of excessive trash and other issues. He said that kind of work costs money.
Mayor Mike Quill also backed the increase, and addressed Locastro's concerns.
"I understand what you're saying. I don't disagree with you. I wish we had a zero (percent) increase, I really do. But we wouldn't be very good leaders of our community if we went with a zero percent this year and next year had to come back for a four or five percent rate just to maintain the level of service that our residents expect, as I expect as a homeowner and a person who lives in the community. Budgets are never easy," Quill said.
He added that the council tries to do its best and said city department heads try to find ways to save money in the long-term.
City Manger Jeff Dygert asked Jacobs to address some suggested fees for the budget. Among them are a boost in foreclosures fees. She said Auburn has many "repeat offenders," so the city wants to increase that fee if the same person's name appears multiple times in a five-year span. Jacobs also said there also a request from Director of Planning and Development Jenny Haines and code enforcement to increase re-inspection fees.
There will be a public hearing on the budget next week.
