Auburn City Council remands decision on property to historic review board

AUBURN — After hearing from numerous members of the public, an attorney and more speakers, the Auburn City Council remanded an issue regarding a property back to a historic review board.
The council's meeting agenda Thursday included an appeal of the city's Historic Resources Review Board's denial of a certificate of appropriateness regarding 70 South St. That board "is responsible for preserving the City of Auburn's historic buildings located within the South Street Area National Historic Register District and several 'Local Landmark Structures,'" according to the city's website.
Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland, who council peppered with questions, said after the meeting that the board determines whether a proposed change to a historic building meets the criteria for preservation. There is specific criteria within the city's code, Garland continued, that the review board should use to make those decisions. Tom Blair, attorney for property owner Robin Casper, said Casper's proposal included replacing the roof, adding an access ramp and entrance on the northeast corner and parking for nine vehicles.
Casper applied to the planning board for a special use permit that would allow more than four units to be developed — he seeks to develop eight. The planning board granted it. The review board denied Casper a certificate of appropriateness regarding the proposed alterations. Council approved a resolution, proposed by Councilor Terry Cuddy, remanding the matter back to the review board, with an emphasis on applying the specific criteria for certificates of appropriateness in granting or denying the certificate and "based upon the powers of the Historic Resources Review Board to review exterior changes to the property to look at the specific items presented," Garland said during the discussion.
Council unanimously approved the resolution. Before that, 12 people spoke during the meeting's first public comment period, with many criticizing the project. A few compared it to the controversial "urban renewal" period of Auburn in the 1970s when several downtown buildings were demolished to put in Loop Road and the Arterial. Casper spoke, saying his family is from Auburn and his experience includes renovating the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel as a foreman. Now that he is home, he wants to work in the city "repairing the broken housing stock and 70 South St. is a big part of that."
Blair presented to council, arguing the review board's duty was to look at the architectural components of the application that "the board is vested with authority over and give specific rationale on those items as to whether or not they were applicable or not applicable."
He said after the meeting he felt in making their decision, the review board "was acting in some respects like a planning board" when the special use permit had already been approved.
