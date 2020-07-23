Auburn City Council remands decision on property to historic review board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — After hearing from numerous members of the public, an attorney and more speakers, the Auburn City Council remanded an issue regarding a property back to a historic review board.

The council's meeting agenda Thursday included an appeal of the city's Historic Resources Review Board's denial of a certificate of appropriateness regarding 70 South St. That board "is responsible for preserving the City of Auburn's historic buildings located within the South Street Area National Historic Register District and several 'Local Landmark Structures,'" according to the city's website.

Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland, who council peppered with questions, said after the meeting that the board determines whether a proposed change to a historic building meets the criteria for preservation. There is specific criteria within the city's code, Garland continued, that the review board should use to make those decisions. Tom Blair, attorney for property owner Robin Casper, said Casper's proposal included replacing the roof, adding an access ramp and entrance on the northeast corner and parking for nine vehicles.