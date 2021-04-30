Auburn City Council reviews marijuana options

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of DeForrest's presentation, and the questions she would field from council members afterward, concerned limitations on the use and potential sale of marijuana locally.

Though the state's law allows public use, the substance can't be smoked anywhere in Auburn that tobacco can't be smoked. The law additionally prohibits marijuana use in tobacco businesses and conventions, outdoor dining areas and automobiles. As for sales, the state's new Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management will license dispensaries like the Liquor Authority does alcohol vendors. There will be rules limiting the number of marijuana retailers in any given area, both DeForrest and Councilor Debby McCormick said, and the city will be privy to license applications.

"There are so many parallels between the way alcohol is regulated and the way this is set up," DeForrest said.

The city's corporation counsel also broke down the revenue Auburn stands to collect from marijuana sales when they're permitted beginning April 1, 2022. Of a total excise tax of 13%, 9% would go to the state, 3% to the municipality and 1% to the county. Sales will be subject to sales tax as well, DeForrest said, and the law allows municipalities to spend the revenue any way they wish.