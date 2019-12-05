AUBURN — The Auburn City Council roundly condemned the state's sweeping bail law changes set to go into effect on Jan 1.
The Democrat-led Assembly and state Senate passed legislation earlier this year which would speed up legal discovery deadlines in criminal cases, quick trial reform and end cash bail for most nonviolent felony and misdemeanor offenses. The laws, which go into effect Jan. 1, have been criticized by upstate law enforcement officials.
The all-Democratic council unanimously passed a resolution at its meeting Thursday urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to "immediately amend or otherwise delay implementation" of the laws through emergency executive authority, an emergency legislative session or any other possible way by Dec. 31.
The resolution said the state Legislature moved the reforms forward during the last stages of adopting the 2020 budget. The resolution also said that through the law, "judges will be stripped of their discretion to set bail for many specific enumerated crimes, which means those suspected of committing these crimes can no longer be held in jail after their arrest, regardless of the strength of the case against these defendants, or the length of the potential sentence faced by these defendants, or the extent of the harm allegedly caused by these defendants, or the potential threat these defendants pose to the community at large, and instead these defendants will be released back into the general public."
"The resolution said the discovery mandates put upon by the state will require district attorneys and police to turn over voluminous trial-related materials to defense attorneys within 15 days, creating a mandate that will inevitably not be achieved in some cases and may result in the inability of the People to properly prosecute cases against criminal defendants."
Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony expressed concern at the meeting, saying law enforcement throughout the state was not consulted on the reform and that it did not go through a legitimate vetting process. Anthony praised the "logical and appropriate" idea that "bail should not unfairly place one defendant in jail because they lack the financial resources to afford nominal bail" while another person charged with the same crime under the same circumstances would be free because they have the funds for nominal bail, but said these alterations "do not meet the threshold for common sense."
Anthony also expressed concern about police agencies and prosecutors meeting the timeline to gather discoverable information and evidence within 15 days, saying the department is already understaffed.
"It is of deep concern that some of these reforms will have profound negative impacts on the victims of criminal acts perpetrated against them and will introduce the likelihood of arrested defendants re-offending upon their immediate release from custody, thereby sacrificing public safety," Anthony said.
Auburn Mayor Mike Quill referred to the impending laws as ludicrous. Each councilor, all Democrats, joined in on denouncing the reforms.
Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said he was disgusted by the laws, which he decried as "nonsensical."
"This is another example of the ineptness in Albany," he said. "They don't legislate, they jammed a very important bill into the budget and basically (said) 'You vote for the budget and fund it or don't vote for the budget' and that's how they pass these laws."
Councilors Terry Cuddy and Debra McCormick also panned the laws.
Councilor Dia Carabajal said the law was a part of a continued problem of unfunded mandates thrust upon municipalities unable to afford them.
"The true spirit of bail reform is something important that deserves a lot of time and deserves attention from a social justice standpoint, so it is really unfortunate that Albany is taking what should be social justice reform, they're hiding it in a budget and then they're pushing it back on municipalities," Carabajal said.