Auburn City Council supports reclassifying Owasco Lake watershed streams

Adam Effler, the watershed management council's executive director, said Thursday that the entity is planning on sending out the petition to the DEC and added that the organization is speaking with the DEC about other avenues that may expedite the process beyond the petition in order to look at all of the possible options.

Effler said he has been told that the process of DEC officials looking to determine if the streams warrant class A designations and approving those classifications can take roughly five to 10 years. If all of the Owasco streams were given class A designations, Effler said, anyone who wanted to undertake projects related to the streams would have to get a permit and follow guidelines that would reduce the likelihood of issues such as erosion or harming materials getting into the lake. While he said he doesn't have an issue with projects related to the streams, he said it's important for them to be done in ways that would not harm the watershed.

Ray Lockwood, president of the board of directors for the Cayuga County Farm Bureau, said he currently doesn't feel the reclassification is the way to go. Lockwood said he feels the permitting process is lengthy and expensive and the window of time given for a project if someone gets the permit is not very long.

"It may be more counterproductive than productive," Lockwood said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.