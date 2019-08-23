The Auburn City Council asked staff Thursday to draft a letter to the state reiterating concerns first raised last year regarding at what levels it reports the toxins found in harmful algal blooms.
In 2017, the state Department of Health began to change when it reports microcystin, a toxin produced by the cyanobacteria that form harmful algal blooms, is found in drinking water samples.
Originally, the state reported microcystin toxin detection at 0.15 parts per billion. As the harmful algal bloom problem and demand for tests outstripped the state labs' capacity, the private labs the state now contracts with are not allowed to disclose any readings below 0.3 parts per billion. Results instead are reported as "less than 0.3 parts per billion."
The 0.3 level is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's reporting standard — and also the level at which a do-not-drink order for children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems is issue.
A do-not-drink order is not issued for the general population until toxin levels reach 1.6 parts per billion.
The 0.15 level is the level at which microcystins can be detected, but state environmental health officials said at the time that lower level comes with a larger margin of error.
On Thursday, Councilor Terry Cuddy said he would like the council to reiterate its concern to the state that the current method of testing is not specific enough.
Cuddy said that he understood the state's need to prioritize methods that produce faster results for more municipalities, but felt, since the HAB problem is not going away, the state could support more specific testing.
Having access to that more granular data, Cuddy and Councilor Dia Carabajal said, would be valuable to help study the problem in the long term.
The council agreed to ask city staff to draft a resolution expressing itsconcern, and would likely be able to vote on it at its next meeting on Sept. 5.
As of 6:30 p.m. Friday night, the state Department of Environmental Conservation showed there have been no formally reported HABs on Owasco Lake within at least two weeks, and there have been no blooms reported on Skaneateles Lake.