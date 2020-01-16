Auburn City Council to change meeting times next month

AUBURN — Starting next month, Auburn City Council meetings will be held at 5 p.m. throughout the year.
The weekly meetings usually begin at 6 p.m., but have 5 p.m. start times in the summer months. The council brought up the idea of moving the meetings to 5 p.m. year-round at a meeting Jan. 9. Different council members said they typically see the same attendance level from the public at the meetings no matter what time the gatherings are held.
Councilors eventually settled on having two public comment periods, one at the beginning of a meeting and a second at the end, with a person being able to speak at one or the other for up to three minutes.
The time change is part of the council's updated rules and procedures. City Manager Jeff Dygert previously said thechange won't go into effect until the first meeting in February in order to inform people of the changes.
Councilors Jimmy Giannettino and Terry Cuddy and Mayor Mike Quill approved the resolution for the rules and procedures changes Thursday night. Councilor Timothy Locastro voted against it, citing input he received from the public on the issue. Councilor Debra McCormick was not present.
Before the vote, Cuddy said he was happy the changes included the two public comment portions. If someone can't get to the meeting by 5 p.m. but they have something to say, he said, the second public comment would allow them to do that.
Giannettino agreed, saying he believed it's important that people have an opportunity to be heard. He and Cuddy both noted recordings of the meetings are available online and are played on local TV. Giannettino said he was proud of the council's transparency. He added that he had done research "on what other councils are doing," noting the Syracuse Common Council holds its meetings at 1 p.m.
After the meeting, Locastro said people had reached out to him to say "they thought that 6 o'clock was the appropriate time for the meeting, I listened to to their input." He said he didn't have any personal opinion on the time change.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.