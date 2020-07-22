Auburn City Council to consider affordable housing project

David said Wednesday that Two Plus Four first pursued developing affordable senior housing on Cottage Street in 2012. The business wanted to attract state funding, but because the area is in a competitive region it was difficult to make it competitive enough to stick out to the state. The business stopped pursuing it after a few years but later the state informed development companies in New York that they had a preference for projects with a day care component. The E. John Gavras Center in Auburn will be operating a day care at that property.

The Kimmels said at the meeting last week that they have met with neighbors in the Canoga Street area to address concerns they had. Susan described the Canoga units as "working family housing," adding that those working 30 hours at minimum wage would be able to qualify.

"These are the folks that are greeting you at Walmart, they're the cashiers, they might be teachers assistants, entry-level positions," she said. "These are the folks that we're trying to help find stable housing."

David said Wednesday Two Plus Four has a lot of experience with developing affordable housing and working with municipalities and state agencies on what kind of affordable housing project they would like to see.

"I believe in the mission of what we do. We're really providing housing so that the person who just graduated high school or college, doesn't have a lot of money, doesn't have a high-paying job but would like to live within the city of Auburn, providing them with a choice of safe, decent affordable housing so that they can afford to rent their own apartment."

