The Auburn City Council is expected to vote next week whether to authorize a $1.5 million bond for sewer and water line repairs.

At a meeting Thursday, the council held the first reading of an ordinance for bonding to cover the cost of improvements for Auburn's city water and sewer systems.

The ordinance, available via the city's website, said one aspect of the undertaking would be a capital project reconstructing and improving the city's sewer system. That would include "the City’s sewer main improvements project," replacing sewer lines and manholes, acquiring and putting in original furnishings, equipment and machines, design studies and more at an estimated maximum $1 million cost. Another capital project would involve upgrading and reconstructing the city's water supply and distribution system, including replacing citywide water mains, valves and hydrants, at a maximum total cost of $500,000.

A memo on the city's sewer system improvement program and water main improvement programs for 2023-24 and 2024-25 said the proposed water main projects for the upcoming construction seasons would be Briggs, Rochester and Wiley streets, Brister and Bundy avenues and Pulsifer Drive. Spots requiring manhole rehabilitation and slip-lining include the Chase Street neighborhood and failing mains along Auburn's south interceptor.

In other news

• Councilors also heard a first reading for a new local law that would place appeals for city housing code inspector decisions under the supervision of the Auburn Nuisance Abatement Committee.

The local law would repeal some sections of the housing standards chapter and add an administrative appellate process. That process would be put under the purview of the nuisance abatement committee. The committee is intended to hear about and address property or neighborhood problems. The three-member body consists of Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert, Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz and Auburn Police Chief James Slayton. At Thursday's meeting, Auburn Corporation Counsel Nate Garland noted there will be a resolution in front of council at the June 1 meeting that, if approved, would schedule a June 8 public hearing regarding the local law.