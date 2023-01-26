Auburn City Council to vote on joining opioid manufacturer settlement

The Auburn city government could potentially receive more than $30,000 over a decade in a settlement against an opioid company.

At its meeting Thursday, the Auburn City Council will vote on a resolution to settle a claim against Teva Pharmaceuticals, a generic drug manufacturer. Cities across the country, including Auburn, have participated in settlements against companies in litigation related to opioid marketing. Auburn and other New York municipalities are able to participate in a specific settlement between Teva and the state. According to an Auburn background memo, written by Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland, the city would receive a payout of $30,449.12 over a multi-year period by settling a claim against the company.

Teva and its subsidiary drug distributor, Anda Inc., announced a $4.35 billion global opioid settlement agreement in July. The memo said the global agreement proposal "calls for Teva to pay up to $3.7 billion in cash over 13 years and provide what Teva estimates as $1.2 billion worth of the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone."

There is a settlement agreement between Teva and New York, the memo noted, that is basically a "New York carve out from the proposed Teva Global Agreement." The state and Nassau and Suffolk counties were not willing to agree to the national settlement's terms, "because, having obtained a trial verdict against Teva, they considered that they were entitled to a premium over and above what they would receive under the terms of the national settlement," the memo added.

A proposed agreement between Teva, New York and Suffolk and Nassau counties was announced in November. Under the deal, Teva "will be required to pay as much as $550 million, depending on the level of participation statewide," the memo said. Funds will be distributed among the different participating political subdivisions in accordance with the agreement or two distinct sharing agreements. Some subdivisions are entitled to direct payments while others will apply to the Statewide Opioid Settlement Fund. Subdivisions can seek grants from the fund by applying to the Funds’ Advisory Board.

Because of their trial status, the state of New York and Suffolk and Nassau counties are already signatories to the state's agreement, the memo added. Most other political subdivisions in New York state can take part in the agreement by executing a Subdivision Settlement Participation Form and the sharing agreements.

"Just as with other agreements, the cornerstone of the proposed settlement is full resolution of governmental claims filed in the State which will ensure maximum recovery to all. To that end, there are various 'Incentive' scenarios built into the agreement to secure that idea and achieve the full value," the memo said. "Teva will pay to the State and its participating subdivisions a total of up to approximately $550 million considering the various Incentive payments offered."

Some of the settlement money needs to be used for "approved uses," such as remediation and abatement, under the intrastate allocation agreement. Funds identified as "abatement" have to be used in this way, the memo said. Funds identified as “unrestricted” are allowed to be used in any manner. The memo noted that Auburn's corporation council office recommends city council settle the claim and enter into the statewide sharing agreement.

According to a schedule of Teva payment schedules, available through Auburn's website, the city would get payments of $4,567.37 in 2023 and 2024, followed by annual payouts of $702.67 from 2025 through 2037 before receiving payments of $4,059.88 in 2038, 2039 and 2040. In November 2021, city council accepted a resolution approving settlement agreements between Auburn and health care company Johnson & Johnson and multiple opioids distributors, respectively. Garland said at the time the city was poised to obtain approximately $280,000 over a number of years through the settlement.

The city council meeting will start at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St.