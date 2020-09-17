Auburn City Council vows to actively 'step up' against racism

AUBURN — Members of the Auburn City Council are vowing to work toward making the city more inclusive and welcoming to all people.
A resolution condemning racism passed by the council Thursday night cites the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and other events across America that "have magnified the fact that in the 21st century racism continues to thrive in our country. Despite many efforts and pleas for change, black people in America continue to be plagued by systemic institutional bias, bigotry, and hate."
The resolution said that while the city and the Auburn Police Department have been committed to addressing racism through implicit bias training, recruitment practices, policy transparency, community forums and active involvement in recent demonstrations, "there is still a need to listen and meaningfully respond to the people who are aggrieved by a culture where racism is endemic."
"The Auburn City Council aims to make the City of Auburn an even more welcoming, inclusive, and safe community to all, regardless of race or ethnicity, and in order to do so we must listen to, recognize and honor marginalized communities," the resolution states.
Councilor Debby McCormick said the council might have publicly addressed the issue sooner but that because of the coronavirus pandemic "we haven't been able to have the open dialogue with the community that normally we would probably have because of the restrictions for attendance and Zoom meetings and things like that."
McCormick said she has come to acknowledge her own unintentional biases The recent online forums on the Auburn Public Theater's Facebook page forums on racism where young people, including young people of color, opened her eyes to the racism they have experienced in the community, she said.
McCormick, a former city clerk, said the council has asked the APD before to "step up" and she feels that the department has, adding that she feels all city departments must similarly step up.
"If we want to be a welcoming community I think we have to actively, proactively, intentionally step up our awareness, our training and anything that we can do it to guarantee this as a welcoming community to all races, to all cultures, to anyone and everyone," she said. "I don't think we have a right to celebrate Harriet Tubman unless we can do that."
Councilor Terry Cuddy said that a meeting at Auburn Public Theater shortly after the death of Ahmaud Arbery — a Black man shot by two white men in Georgia earlier this year — was "a transformative" experience for him.
"A lot of what my counterparts were saying, where they're talking about their experiences growing up, and I'm ashamed to say I didn't know a lot about those kinds of experiences happening to those individuals and to their community, so it was a learning process," Cuddy said.
"I agree with Councilor McCormick that we have a community that I believe needs to be listened to and I believe that this city has a history of being progressive, and I think that all our departments are doing a very good in rising to the occasion," Cuddy said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.