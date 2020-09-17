Auburn City Council vows to actively 'step up' against racism

Councilor Debby McCormick said the council might have publicly addressed the issue sooner but that because of the coronavirus pandemic "we haven't been able to have the open dialogue with the community that normally we would probably have because of the restrictions for attendance and Zoom meetings and things like that."

McCormick said she has come to acknowledge her own unintentional biases The recent online forums on the Auburn Public Theater's Facebook page forums on racism where young people, including young people of color, opened her eyes to the racism they have experienced in the community, she said.

McCormick, a former city clerk, said the council has asked the APD before to "step up" and she feels that the department has, adding that she feels all city departments must similarly step up.

"If we want to be a welcoming community I think we have to actively, proactively, intentionally step up our awareness, our training and anything that we can do it to guarantee this as a welcoming community to all races, to all cultures, to anyone and everyone," she said. "I don't think we have a right to celebrate Harriet Tubman unless we can do that."