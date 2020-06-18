Auburn city government preparing to open Casey Park pool

Council approved a resolution to alter the July meeting calendar. Council's rules and procedures say the body will meet the first four Thursdays of each month. For months with a fifth Thursday, the council passes a resolution regarding if a fifth meeting will be held that month. Under Thursday's resolution, council will not meet July 2 and will hold sessions on July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30. Mason said after the meeting the cancellation was made for city employees due to that date's proximity to the July 4 holiday, because Memorial City Hall will be closed July 3.

Auburn's landfill is reaching capacity and is set to shutter later this year. The city built a transfer station, a site where trash is prepared and brought to another landfill. Staff issued a formal bid for disposal services, and got bids from three contractors. The three-year bid went to the lowest qualified bidder, the Seneca Meadows waste management and recycling facility in Waterloo, for $362,500 for the first year, $400,000 for the second year and $437,500 for the third year. The other two businesses up for the bid were Waste Management of NY, in West Seneca, and Casella Waste Management, in the Ontario County hamlet of Stanley.