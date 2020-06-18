Auburn city government preparing to open Casey Park pool

The city of Auburn is working to get the popular Casey Park pool facility open for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week local governments will be able to choose whether or not to open local pools and parks.
The Auburn City Council approved a resolution to open the pool for the 2020 season and pay the Auburn YMCA-WEIU $48,000 to operate it. The city aims to open the facility by July 6, but that date has not been solidified.
City Clerk Chuck Mason said the city is working with the Cayuga County Health Department and other entities to determine what needs to be done to properly open the pool. Safety protocols will be put in place once the pool is open.
The YMCA will be paid for services, staff and programs for the pool, the resolution said, while the city will maintain the area and pool and supply pool chemicals. The organization will have to follow the New York State Department of Health's interim guidance for pools during the pandemic. The pool is set to close Aug. 30.
In other news:
• A city council meeting originally slotted for early next month has been canceled.
Council approved a resolution to alter the July meeting calendar. Council's rules and procedures say the body will meet the first four Thursdays of each month. For months with a fifth Thursday, the council passes a resolution regarding if a fifth meeting will be held that month. Under Thursday's resolution, council will not meet July 2 and will hold sessions on July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30. Mason said after the meeting the cancellation was made for city employees due to that date's proximity to the July 4 holiday, because Memorial City Hall will be closed July 3.
• The city approved a resolution choosing a contractor for landfill services.
Auburn's landfill is reaching capacity and is set to shutter later this year. The city built a transfer station, a site where trash is prepared and brought to another landfill. Staff issued a formal bid for disposal services, and got bids from three contractors. The three-year bid went to the lowest qualified bidder, the Seneca Meadows waste management and recycling facility in Waterloo, for $362,500 for the first year, $400,000 for the second year and $437,500 for the third year. The other two businesses up for the bid were Waste Management of NY, in West Seneca, and Casella Waste Management, in the Ontario County hamlet of Stanley.
• After the city previously renewed its long-standing contract with TLC Emergency Medical Service for emergency medical services several times, the agreement is being renewed again for a year.
This is the latest in a series of contract extensions between the two parties as the city evaluates long-term options. TLC has provided coverage in Auburn from an agreement dating back to 2006, when the company took over for Rural/Metro ambulance service. Auburn and TLC entered into a five-year agreement in June 2013, but when a new deal couldn't be finalized by June 2018, the two parties opted for a three-month extension. A deal was never reached, however, with additional extensions in September 2018, March 2019 and December 2019. The new extension will begin July 1 and end June 30, 2021.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
