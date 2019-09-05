{{featured_button_text}}
9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

A wreath is placed at the memorial during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Memorial City Hall in Auburn in 2018.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Auburn city officials will host a ceremony acknowledging the people whose lives were lost or otherwise forever changed by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the city announced Thursday.

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and city and county officials will hold a wreath-laying event at the site of the city's 9/11 memorial on Memorial City Hall's south lawn for Patriot Day, according to a news release. Patriot Day is an annual acknowledgement of those who were killed or injured in attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

On the 10 anniversary of the attacks, the city set up the permanent memorial "to provide a means to reflect on and aid in healing for all those who visit," the news release said.

The event will be held at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Memorial City Hall, 24 S. Street, Auburn. It is free and open to the public. Those who want more information can contact the mayor's office at (315) 255-4104.

