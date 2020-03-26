Auburn city government updates council on operations during COVID-19 outbreak

Dygert said the the city has communicated with various human service organizations such as the agencies that provide child care, services to the homeless or elderly people to make sure they have the resources they need and help "bridge that gap somehow, put them in touch with other agencies that can help" if they do have a need.

As the pandemic continues, agencies "that were doing well in the first two or three days or the last week", Dygert continued, are beginning to have other issues arise such as needing more volunteers or more people with needs have contacted them. The city has worked with those agencies, county and state personnel and others to help assist with those gaps.

Budget meetings with individual departments heads have restarted, Dygert said.

"Those meetings that happened prior to the shutdown of local government, we're going to revisit those so we can revisit the proposed budget of those departments in preparation to (show) council a draft budget to look at in a few weeks," he said.

Dygert said the planning department has reached out to local businesses to see if they have needs such as "services that they need to provide their employees, questions related to what some of these new initiatives or changes in the state law mean, or what they need to continue production."