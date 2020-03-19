Auburn city manager details operations amid coronavirus outbreak

AUBURN — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Auburn city government has handled operations in a drastically different manner than normal.
Memorial City Hall and other city facilities were closed earlier this week in order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19. City Manager Jeff Dygert gave an overview to the Auburn City Council Thursday about how the city has been dealing with the crisis; the meeting was not open to the public.
Dygert said personnel in "essential" services such as the Auburn Police Department, the Auburn Fire Department, municipal utilities and sanitation are operating at largely normal staffing. He noted the AFD and APD have undergone changes in, "the way they deploy, the way they do business inside the building, the way they provide services outside the building on a temporary basis until the environment that they're exposed to returns to normal."
Other city employees, Dygert said, are either working from home or were "sent home." He said after the meeting that the latter employees are not working but are still being paid, with the understanding that if they were needed for something they would be readily available.
"It's not a vacation," Dygert said.
During the meeting, he said APD and AFD were expected to soon implement procedures, "if they haven't already," to make sure personnel aren't sick before they come into the building. These procedures include checking temperatures and a series of health-related questions. The pandemic has also caused the city's 2020-2021 budget calendar to be pushed back. Dygert said the department heads submitted their budget proposals before the coronavirus pandemic. That process has been delayed, but Dygert added he hopes to pick it back up as soon as possible.
The city, along with organizations such as the Cayuga Economic Development Agency and the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce are looking into a potential "emergency loan program" for businesses impacted by the crisis. Dygert noted it's too early to see how that could develop.
Dygert encouraged people "to be respectful of the social distancing advice that's out there and the severity and seriousness of the situation that we're dealing with."
"Please be patient with the city because we're scrambling to try to do business a whole different day," he said. "Every business you interact with right at the moment is trying to do business a whole different way, whether you're going through the drive-thru to grab something quick to eat, everybody's dealing with this."
After Dygert spoke, Councilor Timothy Locastro called for halting "spending, borrowing and unnecessary spending" due to the virus. He then voted against nearly every resolution at Thursday's meeting, though they all passed. Those resolutions included awarding the construction bid for the State Street bridge replacement project to Slate Hill Constructors.
Locastro said after the meeting that it's important for the city to "wait until the smoke clears" for the crisis.
"We have to get our priorities together," he said.
Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said he felt all of the resolutions the council voted for were necessary.
"We're investing in the future of our community," Giannettino said.
