Auburn city manager details operations amid coronavirus outbreak

"It's not a vacation," Dygert said.

During the meeting, he said APD and AFD were expected to soon implement procedures, "if they haven't already," to make sure personnel aren't sick before they come into the building. These procedures include checking temperatures and a series of health-related questions. The pandemic has also caused the city's 2020-2021 budget calendar to be pushed back. Dygert said the department heads submitted their budget proposals before the coronavirus pandemic. That process has been delayed, but Dygert added he hopes to pick it back up as soon as possible.

The city, along with organizations such as the Cayuga Economic Development Agency and the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce are looking into a potential "emergency loan program" for businesses impacted by the crisis. Dygert noted it's too early to see how that could develop.

Dygert encouraged people "to be respectful of the social distancing advice that's out there and the severity and seriousness of the situation that we're dealing with."