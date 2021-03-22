Auburn City Manager Dygert to discuss city budget, Doubledays on public affairs show

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert will be the guest on the next episode of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino."
Dygert will give an update on the city, including a discussion on the new agreement for the Auburn Doubledays, the city’s response to COVID 19 and preparations for the 2021-2022 budget that goes into effect July 1.
The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access.
On Thursday, the guest on “Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino” will be Frank Barwinczak, the Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Program’s director of family and victim services, to discuss the increase in local domestic violence cases.
The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum channel 12 on Thursday and at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.
The shows rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.
Future guests include state Assemblyman John Lemondes, Auburn schools Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo to give a budget update, David Pappert on the May Healing Fields event at Hoopes Park, and Bob Ohmann, who is with the group bringing in a new version of the Auburn Doubledays to Falcon Park this summer.
CCC and The Citizen plan to have their annual Auburn school board forum on April 27, with the candidates appearing by Zoom. Guy Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by The Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer.
Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at the CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by CCC Telecom/Media Department students.