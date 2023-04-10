Auburn-area residents will get updates on their city government and school district this week in the latest episodes of a local public affairs show.

City Manager Jeff Dygert will be the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" to give an update and what to expect with the 2023-24 budget. The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum 12 and at 7 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and April 16 at 5 p.m. from Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

That will be followed by a second "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" with Auburn Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Pirozzolo and Business Manager Lisa Green for an update on the proposed 2023-24 school budget. The show airs at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and April 16 at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

Later, a "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" with feature the Auburn Education Foundation’s 2023 Hall of Distinction event, scheduled for May 19, with event co-chairs Bonnie Blair and Janie Hutchinson. The show airs at 8 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and at 8 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and April 16 at 6 p.m. from ARMA.

The shows are rebroadcast at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

The final production of the season will be the Auburn Enlarged City School District forum scheduled for May 9 with The Citizen's Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer asking the candidates questions and Cosentino moderating the forum.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by CCC Telecom/Media Department students.