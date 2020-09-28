Auburn city manager to appear on 'Inside Government'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn's city manager will be the guest on a new edition of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” this week.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum cable's channel 12, City Manager Jeff Dygert will discuss recent city business that includes the construction of the new public safety building on Seminary Avenue, the status of the Auburn Doubledays baseball franchise and real estate transactions regarding the former Kalet property in downtown Auburn. The show will replay at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via Auburn Regional Media Access.

At 7 p.m. Thursday on Spectrum channel 12, “Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino” will host Cayuga Community College President Brian Durant, to discuss the college's operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. That show replays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, on Spectrum channel 12 and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday via the ARMA feeds on Spectrum and Verizon.

Audio from the shows is broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday on the college’s station, WDWN – 89.1 FM.

Starting the week of Oct. 12, the college is planning a series of candidate forums featuring races for state Legislature and Congress in the Cayuga County area.

Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are recorded and produced on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons students in the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.

