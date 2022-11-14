Auburn city manager to give update on local public affairs TV show

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert is expected to give an update on the city on the next episode of “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino."

The program airs first at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum channel 12 and again at 7 p.m. Thursday. It will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov 20, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

"Inside Government" will be followed by a “Beyond the Front Page With Guy Cosentino” episode featuring Auburn Housing Authority Executive Director Stephanie Hutchinson to discuss the work her organization has been doing at Melone Village, Brogan Manor and Olympia Terrace.

That program airs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a rebroadcast of an extended “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” with Cayuga County Legislative Chairman David Gould giving a county update, including a discussion on where the county is with the adoption of its 2023 annual budget and possible plans for the county office building. The program airs on Spectrum 12.

All programs this semester will be streamed live and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM. In addition, they are posted at auburnpub.com for viewing any time.

The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday afternoons by the students of the college’s Telecom/Media Department.