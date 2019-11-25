{{featured_button_text}}
Dygert

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert makes a presentation during the State of the City address March 29 at the Holiday Inn in Auburn.

 Gwendolyn Craig, The Citizen

Auburn's city manager will discuss the uncertain future for the Auburn Doubledays baseball franchise, among other topics, on a new episode of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" this week that is produced by students at Cayuga Community College's telecom department.

Dygert will be the guest on an episode that will first air at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, on Spectrum Cable channel 12. Replays are also set for the same channel at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Thursday, Dec. 5. Additional replays will be available at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via Auburn Regional Media Access programming.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, former state Sen. John DeFrancisco will be a guest on "Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" to discuss his recently released book. That show replays at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Thursday, Dec. 5. ARMA replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 are set for 5:30 p.m Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1.

Audio from the shows are broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday the CCC radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com.

The shows are taped at the college by the students of the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department. Spring semester programming will resume in February.

