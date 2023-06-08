After reaching nearly immeasurable levels, the air quality index is beginning to improve in Auburn and Syracuse.

In the central New York region, the air quality index is 132, which is still unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as older adults, children and people with heart or respiratory diseases. But it has vastly improved since Wednesday when the AQI was 460, a level that is hazardous for anyone who is outdoors.

The poor air quality was caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires, mainly in Quebec. Mark Wysocki, a Cornell University professor and state climatologist, told The Citizen that conditions should improve by Friday and through the weekend.

An air quality health advisory was in effect for nearly the entire state on Thursday. The state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Health announced that an advisory will be in effect Friday for Long Island, the New York City area and western New York.

State officials have taken action to respond to what Gov. Kathy Hochul called a "crisis" on Wednesday. Her office announced that 1 million N95 masks would be available for residents in the New York City area.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Letitia James is advising residents to be aware of price gouging. She encouraged New Yorkers to report price gouging to her office by filing a complaint online at ag.ny.gov or by calling (800) 771-7755.