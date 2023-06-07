As smoke from Canadian wildfires blanket the Northeast, nowhere is the air quality worse than Auburn and central New York.

The air quality index reached 460 in Auburn and Syracuse on Wednesday, hazardous levels that are approaching the limits of the AQI's scale. The index is measured between 0 and 500.

The pollutant that is present is PM2.5, short for particulate matter that is no more than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, combustion materials are an example of PM2.5.

While higher-than-normal air quality index readings have been reported elsewhere in New York, the central New York region is caught in what Mark Wysocki, a Cornell University professor and New York state climatologist, described as a narrow band stretching from Ottawa and Kingston in Ontario through Auburn, Ithaca and Syracuse.

Wysocki explained that a low pressure over Canada is circulating the air and northerly winds are sending smoke from the wildfires, which are mainly in Quebec, to the region.

"That's the main concentration of the plume," he said.

A dry winter and spring in Canada created conditions that increased the risk of wildfires. Forest fires have happened in Canada before, according to Wysocki. But those fires tended to be in western Canada, not Ontario and Quebec.

Another problem is the spread of the pine beetle, which has destroyed pine trees in Canada. With plenty of deadwood in the forests, Wysocki said the fires burn faster and hotter.

A challenge for firefighting crews is that many of the wildfires are occurring in remote areas. That makes it difficult to extinguish the more than 150 fires that have started in eastern Canada.

Wysocki thinks that conditions will begin to improve in central New York over the next few days, but he warned that there could be more of these poor air quality events.

"We could be dealing with this all summer long," he said, adding that the wind direction will be the most important part of the weather forecast. "As we get more northerly winds, we will be subject to this smoke and haze."

For now, state and local officials are urging residents to stay indoors. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that New York is in the midst of a "crisis" due to hazardous air quality. The state Department of Environmental Conservation, along with the state Department of Health, issued an air quality health advisory that will remain in effect through Thursday.

"This is detrimental to people's health," Hochul said, noting that New York has more than 1.4 million people who have asthma. Older residents and young children are also at risk of respiratory problems due to exposure to the air pollutants.

Max Zhang, a Cornell University professor focused on energy and the environment, told The Citizen that being exposed to the pollutants from the wildfires is similar to sitting in a house with a chain smoker breathing in secondhand smoke.

To counter the poor conditions, Zhang said he is running an air purifier with a high efficiency particulate air filter indoors. If you're going outdoors, he recommended wearing a mask, specifically an N95 or KN95 that can protect against small particulates.

School districts are canceling outdoor activities — Hochul recommended this after consulting with the state Department of Health. Some Cayuga County-area school districts, including Jordan-Elbridge and Moravia, canceled outdoor events beginning Tuesday due to the poor air quality.

The Cayuga County Health Department provided an update on Wednesday and asked the public to stay indoors after the air quality index reached hazardous levels.