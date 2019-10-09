AUBURN — Co-defendants in a Finger Lakes Drug Task Force cocaine case were sentenced in Cayuga County Court on Wednesday to more time in prison.
Amy Kocur and Kenneth Shelton Sr., formerly of 15 Madison Ave. in Auburn, were each supposed to be sentenced on July 23 to three years of incarceration followed by two years of parole.
Instead, Judge Mark Fandrich put out a bench warrant for their arrest when the pair never appeared in court. They were picked up Aug. 7 on the warrant, according to Cayuga County arrest records, and appeared before Fandrich again on Wednesday morning.
Brittany Grome Antonacci, senior assistant Cayuga County district attorney, asked that Fandrich double 63-year-old Shelton's prison sentence from three to six years in prison.
Antonacci said she received information from drug task force officers that the co-defendants were actually on the run and "hotel hopping" to avoid sentencing — which David Zukher, counsel to both defendants, contested.
He called doubling the sentence an "absurd request" and stressed a number of points: that Shelton is addicted to drugs, that he was looking for his missing step-daughter and that neither of his clients re-offended.
"I wasn't on the run," Shelton said in a statement to the court, going on to say that he misunderstood when he was supposed to be sentenced. He also talked about his drug relapse after he was released from prison 21 years ago.
"I don't doubt that you have issues related to drugs," Fandrich said, but pointed out that — even if Shelton had the date of sentencing wrong — he didn't turn himself in at any point.
"I do believe an enhancement of your sentence is in order," Fandrich said. He sentenced Shelton to five years in prison followed by three years of parole. Shelton was also ordered to pay $860 in restitution to the task force.
Shelton pleaded guilty May 21 to third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies.
Kocur, 48, appeared in court immediately after Shelton and acknowledged for the record that she was previously convicted in Seneca County of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in 2008.
Antonacci said in court that Kocur, as a previous felony offender, faces a maximum of 24 years in prison. She asked Fandrich to give Kocur a 5-year sentence for not appearing at her original sentencing date.
"The fact is they could've given themselves in at any time," Antonacci said.
Zukher said his argument for Shelton applies equally to Kocur and noted that she was not gone long enough to be considered jumping bail. "This defendant is a drug addict," he said. "I ask your honor to not punish her for a disease."
Ultimately, Fandrich extended her three-year sentence to four years in prison followed by three years of parole. Kocur will also have to split the $860 in restitution with Shelton.
Kocur pleaded guilty May 21 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, both class B felonies.
Also in court:
• A 31-year-old Auburn woman pleaded guilty to drug-related charges resulting from a Finger Lakes Drug Task Force investigation.
Samantha Dixon, of 7 Barber St., was arrested March 12 for selling heroin in concert with her mother, 56-year-old Patty J. Waldby.
Dixon admitted in court on Wednesday that on three separate occasions in 2018 she sold heroin to an undercover task force agent and possessed heroin with the intent to sell it.
Eventually wiping away tears, Dixon pleaded guilty to all nine counts in her indictment: four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies; four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, also class B felonies; and one count of fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony.
She was promised concurrent sentences of four years — instead of the maximum of nine — for each charge, in exchange for her guilty plea. Fandrich said he would order a shock camp component, but it would be up to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to grant it.
Dixon is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 17.