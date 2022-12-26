Auburn committee holds off on nuisance property hearings

Separate hearings on two Auburn properties that have been the subject of numerous complaints did not take place last week at the city Nuisance Abatement Committee meeting.

A hearing on Auburn Smoke shop, 67 Franklin St., was set for the Dec. 21 monthly meeting but was not held. City police raided that business last winter after securing a search warrant, with law enforcement reporting finding over 18,000 illegal items, including untaxed cigarettes, marijuana and flavored vaping products. The location had been at the center of multiple criminal investigations and several complaints from neighbors.

Zakarya H. Alharbi, the smoke shop's property manager, and Mohamad A. Algamal, the owner of the business, recently got criminal court convictions on charges connected to the raid. Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said in November the real property owner, Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC, based in Rochester, was moving forward with eviction proceedings for the Auburn Smoke Shop.

During Wednesday's meeting, Dygert asked Slayton if the Auburn Smoke Shop was still open at 67 Franklin St. Slayton said it was. He also said a letter the city received from Garland indicated that the site is set to be surrendered Feb. 28. Dygert suggested keeping the property on the committee's list for a pending hearing "just so that we don't lose any forward momentum if things don't roll out as anticipated so we can move right into our process," to which Slayton and Fritz agreed.

Another hearing that was planned for Wednesday's meeting, for 64 Grant Ave., also did not move forward. Neighbors of that rental property expressed concern at previous committee meetings about issues such as residents going onto their properties, a major drug presence in the area and police frequently responding to calls connected to the house.

Attorney Justin Huffman, representing Grillo Properties, which is affiliated with G&P Rental, the owner of the 64 Grant Ave. property, said Wednesday that the property now has been vacated.

"My clients told me that they had pulled permits, and they've installed new entry doors to all the units as well as a new exterior entry door. They've ordered new windows for the entire building, painted all the units and the common area already," he said.

Huffman described additional work that was set to be done and said his clients have "spent upwards of $40,000 already to bring the property up to speed here, on top of losing rent for essentially the last two years because of the tenants not paying. My clients have spent and lost a lot of money on this property, and they're putting up security cameras in the next couple days and they've already installed new lighting, so we would ask that we continue to adjourn the hearing."

Dygert thanked the company for the work that's been done.

"Appreciate the investment in the property but to frame that appropriately, right, we understand as an investor, a businessperson in the community that owns that property, sometimes, not to be too harsh about it, sometimes the cost of doing that particular type of business, and I don't want us to lose track of the impact that that particular structure, that particular home has had on the neighbors," Dygert said. "And that's why we're really here, is to typically talk about the impact some of these places have on neighborhoods and neighbors themselves and the value of their property. So we appreciate the investment, but we also know what the negative impact can be when these things aren't taken care of."

The committee voted to keep 64 Grant Ave. under review for the committee through June 2023 instead of it being "constantly on our radar for a hearing," Dygert said.