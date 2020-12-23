Auburn community health center gets first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

An early Christmas gift arrived at East Hill Medical Center this week: The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline health care workers.

East Hill, which is a federally qualified health center, administered doses of the Moderna vaccine to employees on Wednesday. Dr. Chakrapani Irri, a pediatrician, was the first health care worker to be vaccinated.

New York received more than 300,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week. Moderna was the second pharmaceutical company — Pfizer was the first — to receive approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state Department of Health distributed vaccine doses to health centers and hospitals. Auburn Community Hospital administered approximately 200 doses to frontline health care workers on Wednesday.

Based on guidance from the state, East Hill established a "prioritization matrix" for which frontline staff would get the first doses of the vaccine. The criteria included potential exposure to the virus, the percentage of time spent with patients, personal risk factors and the need for them to work in the office.