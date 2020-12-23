Auburn community health center gets first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

An early Christmas gift arrived at East Hill Medical Center this week: The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline health care workers.
East Hill, which is a federally qualified health center, administered doses of the Moderna vaccine to employees on Wednesday. Dr. Chakrapani Irri, a pediatrician, was the first health care worker to be vaccinated.
New York received more than 300,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week. Moderna was the second pharmaceutical company — Pfizer was the first — to receive approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state Department of Health distributed vaccine doses to health centers and hospitals. Auburn Community Hospital administered approximately 200 doses to frontline health care workers on Wednesday.
Based on guidance from the state, East Hill established a "prioritization matrix" for which frontline staff would get the first doses of the vaccine. The criteria included potential exposure to the virus, the percentage of time spent with patients, personal risk factors and the need for them to work in the office.
"We will be following very strict protocol regarding who can receive this first round of immunizations," said Keith Cuttler, president and CEO of East Hill Medical Center. "We will continue to work closely with the (state Department of Health) as a community health center on the frontlines in the ongoing battle of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Last week, it was unknown when Cayuga County would receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer provided an initial batch to New York and the doses were sent to regional distribution hubs. In central New York, the hub is Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
But because of the strict storage requirements for the Pfizer vaccine, any frontline health care workers who wanted the inoculation had to travel to the hospital in Syracuse. Some Auburn Community Hospital employees went to Upstate on Monday to receive their first dose of the vaccine. The vaccination requires two doses, the second of which will be administered three weeks after the first shot.
On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York would receive more than 300,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. A limited number of Moderna doses were provided to Auburn Community Hospital and East Hill Medical Center.
Health care workers and nursing home residents are prioritized in the first round of vaccinations. The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn on Tuesday became the first Cayuga County nursing home to administer the vaccine to employees and residents. Finger Lakes Center for Living, a nursing home owned by Auburn Community Hospital, inoculated approximately 100 employees and residents on Wednesday.
The vaccine is available for nursing homes through a federal partnership. Pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens, are assisting nursing homes with the vaccinations.
East Hill said it doesn't know when it may receive vaccines for general distribution. Essential workers and vulnerable individuals are being prioritized in the early phases of the vaccine distribution process.
The center, like many other health care facilities, has been involved in the treatment of COVID-positive cases and continued to provide care to non-COVID patients during the pandemic. Telehealth services were used for some appointments and all patients were screened for symptoms of the virus.
East Hill also assisted the Auburn Enlarged City School District with testing students who had COVID-19 symptoms.
"The impact of a community health center is significant in keeping people out of the hospital by addressing COVID before they need to be admitted," Cuttler said.
