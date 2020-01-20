Auburn Community Hospital gets accreditation for comprehensive patient services

Auburn Community Hospital recently received one of the highest certifications from a private accrediting organization, the hospital announced in a news release on Monday.

The Joint Commission, which is a private, nonprofit organization, evaluates and accredits health care providers across the country and internationally. It recently awarded ACH its Gold Seal of Approval for Comprehensive Accreditation for Hospital Services.

Reviewers with the commission conducted a "rigorous, unannounced review" of ACH over the course of multiple days in October — evaluating direct patient care services like emergency management, environment of care, leadership, medication management, Urgent Care centers, surgery and infection prevention and control.

Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing executive of the Joint Commission, said the inspections are meant to identify and help fix "deficiencies" in care.

"We commend Auburn Community Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care," Pelletier said.