Auburn Community Hospital gets accreditation for comprehensive patient services

Auburn Community Hospital recently received one of the highest certifications from a private accrediting organization, the hospital announced in a news release on Monday.
The Joint Commission, which is a private, nonprofit organization, evaluates and accredits health care providers across the country and internationally. It recently awarded ACH its Gold Seal of Approval for Comprehensive Accreditation for Hospital Services.
Reviewers with the commission conducted a "rigorous, unannounced review" of ACH over the course of multiple days in October — evaluating direct patient care services like emergency management, environment of care, leadership, medication management, Urgent Care centers, surgery and infection prevention and control.
Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing executive of the Joint Commission, said the inspections are meant to identify and help fix "deficiencies" in care.
"We commend Auburn Community Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care," Pelletier said.
ACH received the accreditation for its commitment to "safe and quality patient care" and for complying with performance standards in The Comprehensive Hospital Care Program, according to the release.
"I am so proud of all of our employees because without their hard work and dedication to patient safety and quality of care we could not have received this prestigious Gold Seal of Approval in health care," Scott Berlucchi, hospital president and chief executive officer, said.