Auburn Community Hospital gets OK to start elective surgeries

Auburn Community Hospital has secured state approval to resume elective surgeries next week.

The hospital announced the news Wednesday, saying the state Department of Health approved its plan to resume the procedures starting the week of May 11. ACH was not included in a first wave of hospitals allowed to restart elective surgeries, with the state last week saying the hospital needed additional available total beds and intensive care beds.

Elective surgeries had been prohibited statewide as an infection control measure for several weeks. The inability to provide this service hurt hospitals financially, and ACH has said it was not an exception.

“We are ready and able to resume elective surgery with an adequate supply of PPE, all infection control measures will be followed, and safety monitoring is already in place to make sure our patients and staff are safe," ACH President and CEO Scott Berlucchi said in a press release. "Our team in surgical services has been working hard over the past few weeks to prepare for the reopening of outpatient elective surgeries."