Auburn Community Hospital to begin construction on $15M cancer center

Construction is poised to start on a $15 million cancer center on Auburn Community Hospital's campus.

A news release from the hospital said the project's construction team will be on-site prepping for construction on Monday, Nov. 7, in the north parking lot at the corner of North Street and Lansing Street. The project is currently expected to be completed by spring 2024.

The hospital is collaborating with Upstate Universe Hospital in Syracuse and Park Grove Realty on the undertaking. The expansion will let ACH add radiation and oncology offerings to its current cancer treatment services, which started in 2020 in partnership with cancer physicians at Upstate. When the expansion is finished, patients will no longer need to drive to Syracuse or Rochester for treatment, the news release said.

ACH management acknowledges that construction work of this type can cause disruption, including with parking, the release said. Management is working with arrangements for alternative parking.

“Our goal is always to put our patients first, and we plan to do everything we can to make sure this construction will not cause any problems for our patients who are coming to ACH for care,” Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO, said.

Plans are being worked on to manage parking issues for employees, the release continued, adding that the hospital will continue its policy of not charging employees to park on the ACH campus.

Employees will need a hospital parking sticker to be allowed to park on the campus, alternative space is getting arranged on hospital property on Park Street and in the employee parking lot on Lansing Street, across from the hospital. Employees aren't permitted to park in the parking garage or in the emergency department lot without a medical exemption. Any parking issues should be addressed to hospital security on the hospital's first floor.

"We apologize for any inconvenience related to the construction but we are confident our patients, the community and our employees will understand that this center when complete, will help thousands of patients and their families. Thank you for your kind consideration and patience," the news release said.