Representatives from both camps confirmed Monday that Auburn Community Hospital and the union for its service, maintenance and technical employees have reached a tentative agreement, potentially bringing a close to negotiations that began last October.
The hospital and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3124 union, which represents certified nurses' assistants, food care workers, mechanics, radiology, records staff and more, reached a tentative agreement during negotiations last week.
Both AFSCME Labor Relations Specialist Robert Leonard and hospital Vice President of Marketing, Public Affairs and Fund Development Matthew Chadderdon confirmed the agreement on Monday, but declined to provide details on its contents, saying union members needed a chance to review it first.
According to Leonard, the tentative agreement was mailed out to members last week, and multiple informational meetings for members will be held on Thursday and Friday of this week. The vote to ratify the agreement is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27.
"I'm glad we've reached like minds, but it's now in the hands of our members," Leonard said.
Chadderdon similarly said the hospital was pleased to have reached a tentative agreement.
"It was a long process but we're cautiously optimistic their membership will ratify it," Chadderdon said.
The two parties began negotiating for a new contract in late October of 2018, but did not reach an agreement before its expiration in January.
During the negotiations, workers from the hospital publicly picketed multiple times, raising concerns regarding wages, staffing levels and health insurance benefits.
Additionally, in February of this year, the union filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that the hospital violated the federal labor law by increasing the contributions required for the employee dental plan without notice or negotiations.
More recently, on Aug. 5, the union filed a request, which was later denied, with the NLRB to view five years of the hospital's financial records.
According to Leonard, the union made the request after the hospital rejected certain proposals during negotiations, which was interpreted as a sign of financial stress — something the hospital denied.
Both of the union's filings will be withdrawn if the tentative contract agreement is ratified, Leonard said.