Auburn Community Hospital and the union representing technical, service and maintenance employees at the hospital are headed back to the negotiating table, after workers Tuesday voted against a tentative contract agreement.
Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3124 union, which includes positions like certified nurses' assistants, food care workers, mechanics, records staff and more, voted 104 to 64 against the contract.
Representatives from both sides told The Citizen Friday that they are committed to reaching a resolution quickly.
According to hospital spokesperson Matthew Chadderdon, the hospital's negotiating team and union representatives are scheduled to meet with a National Labor Relations Board mediator for a negotiation session on Sept. 5.
AFSCME Labor Council 66 spokesperson Aaron Gallant said he could not go into specifics of what the tentative agreement contained, but said it seemed concern with changes to the payroll system prompted the rejecting votes.
Moving forward, Gallant said the union's negotiating team would work to get feedback from its members on why they voted no so they could bring back their concerns to the negotiating table.
Negotiations for a new contract began in late October last year, and employees have been working without a contract since the existing agreement expired in January.
Workers picketed outside the hospital several times throughout the negotiations, raising concerns with what they described as low wages, unsafe staffing levels, and health insurance benefits.
The process also saw the union file a complaint with the NLRB in February, alleging the hospital violated labor law by increasing the required employee dental plan contributions without notice or negotiating.