Auburn Community Hospital's nursing home recognized among best in state

A nursing home that is part of Auburn Community Hospital recently received acknowledgement as a top facility in New York state.

The Finger Lakes Center for Living, located on the hospital's Auburn campus, was given a five-star recognition by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, ranking it among the best nursing homes in New York state. Ratings are based on staffing, quality measures and health inspections. The center is the only nursing home in Cayuga County with five stars, according to the CMS website.

“We are very proud of our nursing home for once again receiving this prestigious award from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This recognition is meaningful because it signifies that we are providing an exceptional patient experience, and continue to achieve great results year after year," Scott Berlucchi, president and CEO of the hospital, said in a news release. "This is a credit to our employees and the volunteers who play such a critical role in offering the highest quality of care especially during this very difficult time."