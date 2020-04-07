Auburn company makes, donates masks to fire department

Only four or five people are working at Mack Studios these days.
The Auburn company, owned by Peter "Mack" Maciulewicz, employs about 60. But one of those four or five people is Peter's son, David, the company's director of research and development. And David has at his disposal all the resources Mack Studios would otherwise be using to design and build store displays for customers like Starbucks and Tesla, trade show and exhibit displays, and more.
So when his father tasked him with directing those resources toward making protective items needed during the coronavirus pandemic, David got to work.
He started with the industrial face shields used at Mack Studios. They would have been too expensive to reproduce, he said. But he took some measurements of one and "dumbed it down" to a prototype with one piece of plastic, foam in the forehead area and Velcro to fasten it. Using some of those materials that the manufacturer had on hand, he oversaw production of 100 face shields.
Meanwhile, Maciulewicz contacted the city of Auburn about its pandemic needs. He was connected to the Auburn Fire Department. So, last week, he delivered the 100 face shields to the firehouse.
"It's not about making money. We want to get something out to the local community to help them," he said of the donation. "I wish we could have given them more."
Though plastics and foam are in short supply these days, Mack Studios will continue working on items needed during the pandemic. The company is prototyping spit shields for an order of 3,000, Maciulewicz said, and has some other "cool ideas that everyday people can use in their homes to keep themselves safe."
Because his wife is from Italy, one of the countries most devastated by the coronavirus, Maciulewicz is taking the pandemic seriously, he said. That, on top of the resources at his disposal, are why he and Mack Studios are doing what they can to help people in the community to protect themselves.
"The more (equipment) we can have out there, the safer we are," he said. "Anything you can do for your local community really helps."
