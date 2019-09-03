GEDDES — An Auburn caterer earned more recognition in the annual Taste NY Food Truck Competition at the New York State Fair.
Tonzi's Catering Company finished third in the People's Choice vote on the first day of the competition, which began Sunday and continued Monday. The Auburn-based food truck served samples of its deep-fried chicken riggies.
It's the third consecutive year Tonzi's has placed in the fair's food truck contest. In 2017, the company became the first food truck to sweep the Judges' Choice and People's Choice awards.
Last year, Tonzi's won second place in the People's Choice vote and received a new generator.
With its third-place finish this year, Tonzi's received a $250 Aldi gift card.
Tonzi's competed against 16 other trucks on the first day of the contest. The winner of the People's Choice vote was Glazed & Confused, a Syracuse-based doughnut shop.
Glazed & Confused sold samples of "The Dizzy Pig," a doughnut topped with maple glaze, a bourbon-sugar combination and candied bacon. It won a $1,000 Aldi gift card for finishing first in the vote.
The runner-up was Massena-based Rapidz Restaurant, which served a Buffalo chicken slider. The food trailer won a $500 gift card.
On Monday, 19 more food trucks participated in the Taste NY Food Truck Competition. The top vote-getter was Smokin Pete's BBQ, a Rochester-area food truck that served "Loaded Tots," tater tots covered in cheese sauce, pulled pork, bacon, barbecue sauce, sour cream and chives.
Smokin Pete's received a $1,000 Aldi gift card for its first-place finish.
The second- and third-place finishers were The Meatball Truck, of Rochester, and Syracuse-based Limp Lizard BBQ. The Meatball Truck, which served its popular meatball in a cup, won a $500 Aldi gift card. Limp Lizard BBQ, which received a $250 Aldi gift card, was recognized for its smoked turkey slider.
The food truck competition moved to a different location in 2019. In the first few years of the contest, it was held at Chevy Court. This year, the trucks parked at the Experience Festival grounds on the west end of the fair.
There was also a change to the competition. There wasn't a Judges' Choice Award this year. Fairgoers could vote for their favorite food truck by texting the name of the truck to a designated number.