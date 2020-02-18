Auburn considers ending deal with TLC and running its own ambulance service

AUBURN — Instead of contracting with a private ambulance company for emergency medical services in the city, Auburn may decide to operate its own service.
City Manager Jeff Dygert presented a proposal at an Auburn City Council meeting Feb. 6. The city's current medical transportation company is TLC Emergency Medical Services, which has provided coverage in Auburn under an agreement that dates back to 2006.
The proposal to replace TLC with a city-run operation comes after city officials extended contract renewal negotiations with TLC several times since mid-2018, culminating with the city's announcement in December that it would issue a public request for proposals.
Although two proposals were submitted, Dygert said the city had not reviewed them as of last Friday. Instead, he has introduced the idea of the city taking over operations, an endeavor that would involve an estimated $1 million in startup costs and an unknown amount of annual expenditures.
Lon Fricano, TLC's director of operations in Auburn, declined to publicly comment on the city's proposal. When the plan to seek proposals was announced in December, Fricano had expressed confidence in TLC's ability to provide the city with the best service.
At the Feb. 6 council meeting, Dygert said the city conducted a study to assess forming a separate ambulance department with city employees. The study considered a department with a paramedic director of operations, 12 full-time paramedics and 12 full-time emergency medical technicians. The director of operations would oversee day-to-day operations and administrative duties on a typical Monday-to-Friday workweek. The staffing level would support three advanced life support ambulances "24 hours a day, seven days a week."
"We have all the details of this worked out, we have the financials of all this worked out," Dygert said. "It has been vetted through several different people, including the (city) comptroller (who's) gone through this to make sure our assumptions are correct and our data's correct and we are confident that we could provide this service and provide greater oversight, better communication."
This service would provide local jobs with a state pension, health care benefits and, "the going rate for a paramedic or an EMT in central New York," Dygert said. He said the jobs would attract "some of the best of the best" and "create careers rather than jobs for some of these folks that work so hard to provide the service."
Dygert added the proposal could be done without impacting the city's general fund or creating an additional tax burden. The revenue generated from the service via billing would be placed back into the city's EMS system, he said, adding that it would be funded through fees for service.
You have free articles remaining.
Having a city-run service, Dygert said, would allow the city to have total access to operations data that would allow it to look at modifying "the way we do business. ... I think there are some ways and some partnerships that we could explore in the future that could provide further efficiencies and better service," he said.
Dygert said the idea has been discussed for several years and "it's not something we took lightly." The city looked at a municipally operated system before, with formal studies done in 1993 and 1997, and an independent study from the International Association of Firefighters in 2003. Dygert said those studies only considered firefighters staffing ambulances and were not deemed financially viable.
This proposal came after city officials decided to request proposals from providers after working with TLC for over a decade.
The city and TLC first came to an agreement in 2006, when the company took over the Rural/Metro ambulance service. Auburn and TLC went into a five-year agreement in June 2013, but when a new deal couldn't be reached by June 2018, the two sides agreed to a three-month extension to finish up negotiations.
But a deal never came together, as the city council approved additional extensions in September 2018, March 2019 and December 2019. Under the current agreement, TLC pays the city a franchise fee of $8.15 for every call it responds to. In a presentation to councilors in June, Fricano said TLC had paid the city about $370,000 in franchise fees during the 13 years it provided the service. A proposal that was on the table would have increased that franchise fee to $10 per call.
When the most recent extension, which runs through June 30, was approved, Dygert announced that the city would be putting out a request for service proposals, though TLC would also be able to submit a proposal.
In an interview last week, Dygert said that two entities — TLC and American Medical Response Inc. — submitted proposals but he noted they hadn't been looked at that point. A committee will be put together to review the responses, he said.
"There may be a deal on the table that's so good that it doesn't make sense for us to move forward (with the city-run ambulance service proposal)," he said.
Preliminary figures said the start-up cost would be approximately $1 million, Dygert said, though he feels the system would be self-sustaining overall. He said the proposal requests need to be examined. There is no timetable for council to approve a resolution for the city-run ambulance proposal.
"We don't want to have a pre-conceived notion, we want to be open about the pros, the cons and things like that and see what the council thinks," Dygert said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.