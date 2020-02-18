Auburn considers ending deal with TLC and running its own ambulance service

"We have all the details of this worked out, we have the financials of all this worked out," Dygert said. "It has been vetted through several different people, including the (city) comptroller (who's) gone through this to make sure our assumptions are correct and our data's correct and we are confident that we could provide this service and provide greater oversight, better communication."

This service would provide local jobs with a state pension, health care benefits and, "the going rate for a paramedic or an EMT in central New York," Dygert said. He said the jobs would attract "some of the best of the best" and "create careers rather than jobs for some of these folks that work so hard to provide the service."

Dygert added the proposal could be done without impacting the city's general fund or creating an additional tax burden. The revenue generated from the service via billing would be placed back into the city's EMS system, he said, adding that it would be funded through fees for service.

Having a city-run service, Dygert said, would allow the city to have total access to operations data that would allow it to look at modifying "the way we do business. ... I think there are some ways and some partnerships that we could explore in the future that could provide further efficiencies and better service," he said.