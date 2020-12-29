Auburn Correctional Facility incarcerated person dies of COVID-19

An incarcerated individual at Auburn Correctional Facility has died of COVID-19, the first virus-related death at the prison and the 21st incarcerated person to die in a state prison during the pandemic.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said that the incarcerated individual had tested positive for COVID-19 and was pronounced dead Sunday at Auburn Community Hospital. The official cause of the death will be determined by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the department.

The death involving an incarcerated individual in Auburn is the third in the state prison system since Dec. 17. There were deaths among the incarcerated population at Clinton and Woodbourne correctional facilities.

A coalition of advocacy groups, including the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, Parole Preparation Project and #HALTsolitary Campaign, urged the state to take emergency action to address the outbreaks and deaths in correctional facilities.