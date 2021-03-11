Auburn council gets update on new minority and women-owned business program

The Auburn City Council received updates on some of the city's economic development initiatives funded through the Community Development Block Grant program.
The updates were presented at a remote meeting via video conference Thursday, and it was livestreamed on the city's website.
The city has received the block grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades. One part of Auburn's 2021-22 block grant action plan, which was presented in January, is a new microenterprise grant program. A series of educational sessions are a part of the process. Originally, the plan was for three businesses to receive a $5,000 grant.
Meg Goloub, business development specialist with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, said during a presentation on the program Thursday night that the program "targets low to moderate income and also had requirements for minority and women-owned business." A microenterprise has five people or less, including the owner/operator, she said, adding that entrepreneurs and start-ups were focused on for the program.
There were 15 applicants, and six were chosen to participate. Goloub said after the meeting that there were more applicants than expected.
"We received six very viable candidates, and we did not want to neglect any of them to have the opportunity," Goloub said.
Because of that, six participants were accepted instead of three. The payout per applicant is currently unknown, she said, since it depends on how many of the six complete the program. The applicants were informed when they applied that the grant would be up to $5,000, she added. Currently, $15,000 has been allocated toward the program.
Goloub said at the presentation the participants have already done a couple of the program's educational sessions. Goloub's presentation on the program, which is available on the city's website, said one of the sessions was on starting a business plan and the other was on business types and tax implications. Upcoming sessions include insurance, risk and fraud, social media and financial literacy. The grants are set to be awarded on April 13, Goloub said.
Jenny Haines, the city's director of planning and development, also gave a recap on the economic development initiatives the city has done through block grant funds.
