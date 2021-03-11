Auburn council gets update on new minority and women-owned business program

"We received six very viable candidates, and we did not want to neglect any of them to have the opportunity," Goloub said.

Because of that, six participants were accepted instead of three. The payout per applicant is currently unknown, she said, since it depends on how many of the six complete the program. The applicants were informed when they applied that the grant would be up to $5,000, she added. Currently, $15,000 has been allocated toward the program.

Goloub said at the presentation the participants have already done a couple of the program's educational sessions. Goloub's presentation on the program, which is available on the city's website, said one of the sessions was on starting a business plan and the other was on business types and tax implications. Upcoming sessions include insurance, risk and fraud, social media and financial literacy. The grants are set to be awarded on April 13, Goloub said.

Jenny Haines, the city's director of planning and development, also gave a recap on the economic development initiatives the city has done through block grant funds.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

