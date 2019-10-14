Auburn residents will have a chance to ask questions of the candidates running in this year's Auburn City Council and mayor races at a forum Tuesday night.
The Auburn Cayuga Branch of the NAACP, the Central New York Chapter of the National Organization for Women and Indivisible Cayuga have organized the forum and invited candidates to present their messages and answer questions. Mickey Belosi, president of the Central New York Chapter of the National Organization for Women, will moderate the forum, which is free and open to the public.
The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. at Auburn High School Library, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn. Organizers expect it will run about two hours.
This year's Auburn City Council candidates include incumbent Democrats James Giannettino and Dia Carabajal, Republican challengers Adam Miller and Tim Locastro, and Libertarian challenger Justin Burchard. The mayor race features Democratic incumbent Michael Quill, Republican challenger Timothy Lattimore and Libertarian challenger Brett Tracy.
The general election is Nov. 5, with early voting available starting on Oct. 26.