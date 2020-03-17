Auburn, county, state police suspending non-essential services

Area law enforcement agencies are adjusting their operations to limit personal contact in an effort to help prevent the spread of potential illness related to the coronovirus pandemic.

People should still call 911 for emergency situations — and are asked to advise dispatchers if anyone in the household is experiencing flu-like symptoms — but some non-emergency procedures are being changed.

• At the Auburn Police Department, the lobby will be the only space in the headquarters building open to the public. The APD said that an officer will be in the command center to answer questions and take complaints, but people who need a copy of a police record will be asked to fill out a form. Records will then either be sent through the mail or left at the command desk for pickup. The form can be found at auburnny.gov/police-department/pages/forms-documents.

Additionally, for minor incidents that require police notification or documentation, an officer may call back to take the report over the phone. For calls requiring an officer to respond in person, the officer may ask the person to step outside so that they can maintain the recommended six feet of distance to reduce the possible spread of illness.