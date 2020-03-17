Auburn, county, state police suspending non-essential services

Area law enforcement agencies are adjusting their operations to limit personal contact in an effort to help prevent the spread of potential illness related to the coronovirus pandemic.
People should still call 911 for emergency situations — and are asked to advise dispatchers if anyone in the household is experiencing flu-like symptoms — but some non-emergency procedures are being changed.
• At the Auburn Police Department, the lobby will be the only space in the headquarters building open to the public. The APD said that an officer will be in the command center to answer questions and take complaints, but people who need a copy of a police record will be asked to fill out a form. Records will then either be sent through the mail or left at the command desk for pickup. The form can be found at auburnny.gov/police-department/pages/forms-documents.
Additionally, for minor incidents that require police notification or documentation, an officer may call back to take the report over the phone. For calls requiring an officer to respond in person, the officer may ask the person to step outside so that they can maintain the recommended six feet of distance to reduce the possible spread of illness.
• The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking people to delay visiting its lobby for non-essential business.
Services provided at the lobby window will be limited to those that are deemed to be essential. Anyone in need additional assistance may call (315) 253-1222. Requests such as background investigations or requests for records should be made over the phone at (315) 253-1148 or via email at ccsorecords@cayugacounty.us.
The sheriff's office said that non-emergent issues such as new applications for pistol permit processing will be rescheduled to dates. Other business related to pistol permit processing will be limited to those which can be completed without direct personal contact between staff and the public. Questions may be directed to Corporal Joseph Ryan at (315) 253-4148 or jryan@cayugacounty.us. Applications already submitted will be processed as usual.
• The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office will not be issuing police/accident investigation reports, ID cards, fingerprinting services or pistol licensing services until further notice. Police/accident reports may be accessed online at sheriff.ongov.net.
The Civil Department will also be in limited operation. Eviction proceedings have been postponed, and no civil process or payments will be received at the office headquarters.
• The New York State Police is temporarily suspending employment fingerprinting and child safety seat checks at its buildings.
"While we understand that suspending these services is an inconvenience to the public, this is an extraordinary circumstance," state police superintendent Keith Corlett said in a news release. "We will notify the public when these services, both employment fingerprinting and child safety seat checks, will once again be provided to the public. Please also check our online newsroom, nyspnews.com, for the latest updates."